Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
More than 1,200 households in Bulawayo's Pumula South suburb have been living without a reliable water supply for the past 17 years, primarily due to the Bulawayo City Council's failure to connect a vital water supply pipe to the area. This prolonged shortage has forced residents to depend on unsafe man-made boreholes and costly private water vendors, severely impacting their health and hygiene.

Ward 27 Councillor Lizzy Sibanda confirmed the dire situation, emphasizing the health risks that residents face as a result of the ongoing water crisis. "More than 1,200 houses stretching from Mpofu shops to Ngwalo Ngwalo Primary School, and the side opposite Premier High School, have gone for over 17 years without water supplies due to a pipe that was left incomplete by the local authority," she stated.

Residents have resorted to relying on council water bowsers, but these have proven unreliable. "The residents have been relying on council bowsers, but these can stay up to two weeks without delivering water. As we speak, it has been two weeks without any bowser coming to the suburb due to some technical issues," Clr Sibanda noted.

In her discussions with council officials, Clr Sibanda was informed of their intent to install the crucial pipe needed to improve access to water services. However, she expressed concern over the persistent delays, particularly given the demographic of the community, which includes many elderly residents and people with disabilities.

"What is worrying is that despite these known challenges, residents are still getting high bills. What we don't want is for them to be charged for water consumption when they don't use any," she added. She mentioned that in some cases, residents are billed for water consumption, but these charges are cleared when reported to the city council.

Residents expressed their frustration and exhaustion over the daily struggle to access water. Mr. Solomon Nyoni, a local resident, articulated the community's plight, saying, "We are appealing for the establishment of water kiosks to store water from bowsers, enabling an alternating water collection system and ensuring a steady water supply for the community until a permanent solution is implemented. It has been 17 years, and we are still struggling. We cannot get water for our every need, and hygiene standards have declined as it is impossible to fetch water for everything. Purchasing water for drinking is expensive."

As the water crisis continues, the community of Pumula South remains hopeful for a long-awaited resolution that will restore access to this essential resource.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Water, #Pumula, #Crisis

