Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a landscape dominated by traditional mud huts, a remarkable double-storey house in Jutshume Village, located in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South Province, has captured the imagination of locals and passers-by alike. This distinctive architectural gem marks a significant milestone for the village and the surrounding areas, symbolizing a new wave of urban elegance infused into traditional rural homes.Builder Nduna Manyathi, 41, who operates his construction business from South Africa, shared his inspiration for this ambitious project with Sunday Life. The stunning residence was built to accommodate his family's needs after the initial six-room house he constructed felt inadequate. The homestead now spans approximately 115 square metres."I built a house for my wife; however, she said the rooms were not enough for everyone to stay in the main house, and she needed more rooms, especially for our girls. I decided to extend the house, making it a double-storey because I did not want to build two separate houses," Nduna explained.This pioneering structure has become a talking point within the community and on social media, attracting residents from Bulilima eager to see this rarity in a rural setting. "It took me about two months to fully construct the house because I have a construction company, the Nduna Manyathi Construction Company. All the resources and manpower were available at my service, hence I managed to get the house finished in a short period of time," he added.Nduna's vision goes beyond personal needs; he aims to transform the rural building landscape, showcasing that builders can create stunning homes for themselves, not just for clients. His company also provides employment opportunities for local youths, equipping them with essential skills."My main goal was to show that builders can have beautiful homes too. Since I have a construction company, I thought I should do great work for ourselves, not just for clients," he said.The impressive double-storey house has become more than just an architectural feat; it stands as a symbol of pride and progress for the entire township. Its striking design enhances the area's aesthetic and places Bulilima firmly on the map, demonstrating the community's potential for growth and development.Nomonde Nkomo, Nduna's wife, expressed her happiness with their new home, noting that it has garnered her respect from many women in the community. "I feel proud and respected. It has changed how people perceive us," she said.Mr. Bradley Mpofu, a town planner in Plumtree, stated that building a double-storey house in rural areas poses no significant challenges, provided the necessary approvals are obtained. "Building a double-storey in rural areas is not a problem at all. One has to get their house plan drawn and approved by the council; however, one must also consider that all rural land belongs to the Government," he explained.Community leader Mr. Tapson Mabandla praised the house as a beautiful addition to the area, with many locals admiring it for its enhancement of the neighborhood. "We are proud of this house; it shows that our area is developing because what we need is progress. We are very happy as a community," he said.Neighbours also take pride in the impressive double-storey house, often using it as a point of reference when discussing their origins.Encouraging fellow builders, Nduna urges them to have confidence in their abilities, take pride in their work, and strive for excellence in every project, including their own homes. The striking double-storey house in Jutshume Village is a testament to the changing face of rural architecture, inspiring others to dream big and embrace new possibilities.