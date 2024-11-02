11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo is poised for a significant boost in its re-industrialisation initiatives as 11 prominent Chinese companies have expressed interest in investing in the city. These firms, which span sectors such as technology development, carbon credits trading, medical equipment production, and power generation, could play a crucial role in revitalising the local economy.The City of Bulawayo, led by Town Clerk Mr. Christopher Dube, has already signed several Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with some of these companies to facilitate preliminary discussions between city officials and the investors. According to a recent council report, Mr. Dube and a delegation, including key figures from the city's planning and engineering departments, conducted management meetings with JSW International, LLC and other industry leaders during a visit to China.The report outlined that the delegation participated in several meetings and site visits in Shenzhen City, China, where they engaged with a variety of companies, including Shenzhen FND Environmental Technology, SinoPharm Medical Shenzhen, and Huawei, among others. These interactions provided the city officials with exposure to advanced global technological standards and infrastructure development."The City benefited immensely from the discussions and participation in the meetings with industries and companies from China. The potential to tap into innovation, experiences, and funding opportunities was huge," the report stated.Through the visit, the delegation managed to sign Strategic Co-operation Agreements aimed at advancing the projects discussed during their meetings. The city hopes to strengthen the relationships established with the companies and follow up on all possible partnerships or co-operation for future projects.Among the noteworthy projects considered is a potential partnership with Huawei, a global telecommunications leader, which is interested in piloting a traffic surveillance camera system in Bulawayo. Huawei's expertise in telecommunications infrastructure, urban traffic management, and smart devices positions them as a valuable partner in enhancing the city's technological capabilities.Additionally, SinoPharm Medical Shenzhen has expressed interest in establishing a Hearing Aid Pharmaceutical factory in Bulawayo, while JOUAV Unmanned Aircraft System is exploring opportunities to implement drone technology to improve service delivery in the city.The delegation also met with the China State Hailong Construction Technology Company, which specializes in prefabricated construction. Their innovative construction solutions could address Bulawayo's significant housing backlog, which stands at nearly 130,000, while also fulfilling the pressing need for community amenities such as clinics, schools, and libraries.Furthermore, discussions with the China Council for the Promotion of Environment and Forestry focused on sharing Carbon Trading Frameworks with the city. This market-based approach aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling the trading of carbon emission rights among participants, incentivizing companies to adopt cleaner technologies and practices.As Bulawayo aims to re-establish itself as a hub of industrial activity, the potential partnerships with these Chinese companies could herald a new era of economic growth and development for the city, offering hope to local residents and businesses alike.