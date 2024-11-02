Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A local government ministry official, Everisto Nyamadzawo, appeared in court last week facing serious allegations of criminal abuse of office involving more than $77,000. The case has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns about corruption within local government ranks.

Nyamadzawo appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, who remanded him out of custody until November 4. He is being represented by attorney Devoted Nyagano.

According to prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, the allegations date back to 2018 when Nyamadzawo was approached by an informant involved in real estate. The informant claimed that Nyamadzawo indicated he could facilitate the issuance of residential stands in Chiredzi town, which he falsely asserted were available for sale.

Together with an accomplice, Simbarashe Gurira, Nyamadzawo allegedly produced a fraudulent copy of a lease agreement for the stands. Following this, the informant began to seek potential buyers for the residential stands, which were valued at $3,500 each for high-density suburb plots and $7,000 for low-density suburb plots.

Of the 18 stands in question, the informant successfully sold 14 residential stands, ultimately realizing a total of $77,000 from the transactions. This scheme has raised serious questions about the integrity of officials involved in land distribution and urban planning.

The court proceedings have drawn significant public interest, as they highlight the ongoing issues of corruption within local governance structures. As the case unfolds, Nyamadzawo's actions will be scrutinized, and further investigations into the broader implications for real estate transactions in the region are anticipated.

Source - the standard
#Court, #Scandal, #Stands

