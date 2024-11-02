Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A request by the Zimbabwe African People's Union (Zapu) to name a street in Bulawayo after the late liberation icon Dumiso Dabengwa remains unaddressed at the local council offices. The proposal, initially submitted in June 2019 to the then MDC-led council, sought to rename Fife Street in the central business district in honor of Dabengwa, who passed away in May 2019 while traveling from India to Zimbabwe for medical treatment.

Dabengwa, who was 79 at the time of his death, was declared a national hero but chose to be buried alongside his relatives at his Emanxeleni rural home in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North, rather than at the National Heroes Acre, as he had insisted on interment with his family.

Bulawayo's mayor at the time, Solomon Mguni, acknowledged the request and indicated that it was under consideration. However, years later, no decision has been made by the current street naming committee, which is responsible for reviewing and approving such proposals.

Councillor Adrian Rendani Moyo, a member of the street naming committee, informed Southern Eye that the committee has yet to convene to discuss outstanding proposals, including the one for Dabengwa. "The street naming committee is a sub-committee of the town lands and planning committee," he stated. "This committee is yet to sit. Once it does, we shall then look at existing proposals. However, let me add that uBaba uDabengwa is an icon whose stature cannot be ignored."

When asked about the delays in addressing the proposal, Moyo explained that the committee members were elected only last year and had not yet met.

Critics argue that the prolonged inaction raises questions about the council's commitment to honoring Dabengwa's legacy. Several streets in Bulawayo are named after prominent figures in the country's liberation struggle, including Herbert Chitepo, Leopold Takawira, Jason Moyo, and Josiah Tongogara.

Zapu national spokesperson Richard Gandari expressed hope that Dabengwa would eventually be honored. "I will be meeting with the President of Zapu, Sibangilizwe Nkomo, and I'm going to discuss with him about this important issue you have raised," Gandari stated. "The new mayor of Bulawayo, David Coltart, is a progressive man and sympathizes with our party, so efforts to get Dabengwa honored will most likely succeed under his watch."

Dumiso Dabengwa was a key figure in the liberation struggle, serving as the head of Zapu's intelligence department for its military wing, the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA). In 1982, he was charged with treason alongside Zipra commander Lookout Masuku and four others by the then government led by Robert Mugabe. They were acquitted due to lack of evidence in 1983 but were re-detained under emergency regulations and released four years later.

As discussions continue regarding the honorific naming of a street after Dabengwa, many are left awaiting tangible action from the Bulawayo council to recognize his significant contributions to Zimbabwe's independence and liberation.

Source - the standard
More on: #Zapu, #Coltart, #Road

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

57 mins ago | 128 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

4 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 258 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

4 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

16 hrs ago | 963 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

24 hrs ago | 1194 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1440 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1797 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

02 Nov 2024 at 11:57hrs | 5254 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

02 Nov 2024 at 11:30hrs | 1383 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

02 Nov 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

02 Nov 2024 at 08:51hrs | 413 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

02 Nov 2024 at 08:50hrs | 733 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2829 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2138 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

02 Nov 2024 at 08:46hrs | 862 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 429 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 353 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

02 Nov 2024 at 08:43hrs | 709 Views