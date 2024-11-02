Latest News Editor's Choice


Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The late veteran author and publisher Pathisa Nyathi has been remembered as an icon and a fountain of wisdom who dedicated his life to telling the true story of Zimbabwe through various literary forms. Nyathi passed away at a private hospital in Bulawayo after battling an undisclosed recurring illness. He was 73.

Local singer and Zanu-PF councillor Sandra Ndebele expressed her sorrow, stating, "I wonder if it's a dark cloud that descended on Bulawayo this week. I am sad. It's a big loss, especially to us in the creative space."

Affluence Media founder Nicollete Mdluli described Nyathi as a role model for many, noting, "It's a huge loss to the country, but we are forever grateful for his literary contributions that uncovered the richness of Zimbabwe's history. I hope young authors can take from the example of his work ethic and dedication to telling stories that captivate, educate, and form narratives upon which this country's history will continue to be written."

Award-winning scriptwriter Zibusiso Mabonisa shared his personal connection to Nyathi, recalling how he was inspired to enter the industry after reading Nyathi's book Zimawele during his A-Level studies. "I was glad to meet him at the authors' association, Zimbabwean Academic and Non-Fiction Authors Association where we were members. But as we mourn his death, I believe that legends don't die; they multiply."

Desire Moyo, the Nkulumane Member of Parliament, lamented Nyathi's passing as a significant loss for Zimbabwe. "The wisdom is gone. We shall always remember him as an icon who dedicated his life to telling the true story of Zimbabwe, particularly the Ndebele Kingdom. Documenting the history of the Kingdom until the discovery of the grave of King Lobengula was his last God-given assignment."

Moyo recalled a recent meeting with Nyathi where they had discussed plans to visit the family of Prince Nkulumane in Rustenburg, South Africa. He assured the family that, as the MP for Nkulumane Constituency, residents would honor Nyathi's last wish.

Deputy Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Emily Jesaya also offered her condolences, stating, "We have lost a father, an artist, a gem, and a hub of wisdom."

Renowned poet Albert Nyathi praised Nyathi's immense contributions to literature, emphasizing that despite his prolific writing—over 50 books—no university recognized him during his lifetime. "I hope they do so posthumously because to me, Phathisa was a doctor. If he was in South Africa, he would have five PhDs given by universities. Who wrote the most books in this country? Who gave us our history virtually every day through articles, books, and television and radio programs?"

Albert Nyathi revealed that at the age of 70, Pathisa Nyathi had predicted his own death, sensing that the ancestors were calling him. "When he was turning 70, launching his 70th birthday celebration book, he told me that was probably his last book as the ancestors were calling him; I am very much saddened by this."

Fellow actress and writer Nonduzo Ncube also expressed shock over Nyathi's death.

Nyathi was the founder of the Amagugu International Heritage Centre in Matobo, where he worked to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Zimbabwe. His passing leaves a significant void in the literary and cultural landscape of the nation, marking the end of an era for many who were inspired by his work and vision.

