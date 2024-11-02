Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF, Zimbabwe's ruling party, is set to make a significant investment in its transportation fleet, planning to purchase 174 new twin and single cab vehicles. This move, revealed in the party's 2024 central committee report, comes at a time when Zimbabwe's economy is facing severe challenges, and many citizens are experiencing escalating poverty.The decision to expand the vehicle fleet follows a pattern of substantial spending by the party, particularly ahead of the contentious August 2023 elections, during which ZANU-PF reportedly acquired hundreds of vehicles and distributed at least 210 all-terrain cars to its parliamentary candidates. Sources indicate that the party has spent an astonishing US$200 million on luxury vehicles and related regalia, raising questions about the legitimacy and sustainability of its funding sources amid claims of financial instability within the party.In the central committee report presented at its recent annual conference in Bulawayo, ZANU-PF outlined the need to refresh its vehicle fleet, stating, "The department of transport and social welfare submitted budgets for the acquisition of 175 new motor vehicles to the office of the secretary general for further perusal and action." This acquisition aims to enhance the party's operational capabilities and fulfill vehicle allocations for key members, including politburo members, provincial party officials, and the party's various wings such as the women's and youth leagues.The report further notes that ZANU-PF will reallocate 54 recalled constituency vehicles to meet urgent requests from party provinces and other entities, following by-elections triggered by the recall of opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmakers. ZANU-PF successfully regained a two-thirds majority in these by-elections.As part of the planned updates to the fleet, the report recommends the disposal of 498 party vehicles, including 483 acquired between 2017 and 2018 and 15 Isuzu double cab vehicles from 2019. Notably, between October 2022 and August 2023, ZANU-PF received a total of 264 new vehicles, including luxury SUVs and double cabs, which were allocated to various party leaders.The vehicle fleet has seen significant growth over the years, expanding from just 45 vehicles in 2017 to a total of 531 by last year, thanks in part to generous donations from party leadership, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who contributed 30 double cab vehicles in late 2021.Critics of the party have raised concerns about the timing and scale of this new vehicle acquisition, especially as Zimbabwe grapples with economic decline and widespread hardship among its citizens. The ruling party's focus on enhancing its transport capacity has sparked debates about priorities in governance, especially in light of pressing socio-economic challenges facing the nation.