Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), has been appointed as the Interim Chairman of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA). This announcement was made during the ACA's Annual General Meeting (AGM), which took place in Harare on Saturday. Mukuhlani's term will last for six months.The ZC media and communications officer, Darlington Majonga, confirmed Mukuhlani's new role, emphasizing that his leadership is expected to herald a transformative period for African cricket. "His interim tenure is expected to usher in a period of transformation, emphasising the expansion of cricket's popularity, the deepening of talent development programmes, and the increase of competitive opportunities for African teams on the global stage," Majonga stated.In response to his appointment, Mukuhlani expressed his commitment to restructuring the ACA. "One of the outcomes of the AGM is to restructure the ACA – its governance structures, its constitution and, along with that, the general council did come up with a resolution that there will be an interim committee that I will chair for the next six months until we have the next AGM in May," he said.Mukuhlani sees this as a unique opportunity to establish strong pathways for players, coaches, and administrators within the region. "With the support of the ACA members, I am confident we can achieve significant milestones in the months ahead," he added.The interim committee led by Mukuhlani includes notable figures from across Africa, such as Riaan Richards from South Africa, Uyi Akpata from Nigeria, Stephen Musale from Rwanda, Michael Nuwagabs from Uganda, and Franklyn Conteh from Sierra Leone.The ACA, which represents 23 cricketing nations, plays a crucial role in fostering unity and collaboration within the African cricketing community. Its mission includes driving the development and accessibility of cricket across the continent, an effort Mukuhlani aims to advance during his tenure.