Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A tragic altercation in Zvimba resulted in the death of a heavily pregnant woman, Viola Chitsinde, allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband, Bernard Kufakunesu. The incident occurred during a meeting arranged to discuss outstanding issues related to their relationship.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, the confrontation escalated after the couple met on October 29, 2024, at Masiyarwa Business Centre in Kutama. Chitsinde reportedly sought financial assistance for a medical scan due to her pregnancy. However, around 10 PM, a misunderstanding led to a physical altercation between the two.

In a fit of rage, Kufakunesu, 54, allegedly used an electric cable to strangle his 27-year-old ex-wife. The violent act occurred in the presence of their four-year-old child, who witnessed the harrowing scene.

Following the incident, Kufakunesu attempted to conceal the crime by wrapping Chitsinde's body in a blanket and transporting it in a wheelbarrow to a secluded area in Mahere Village, where he dumped it in the bushes. Local villagers later discovered the body while collecting firewood and promptly reported the matter to the authorities.

Police were dispatched to the scene, and the body was taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital for a postmortem examination. Investigations quickly led to the arrest of Kufakunesu, who is now facing murder charges.

Inspector Kohwera urged the public to respect the sanctity of life, emphasizing the need for peaceful conflict resolution. "When people encounter differences, they must look for amicable ways to solve them rather than resorting to violence," he stated. He further advised those in estranged marital relationships to find alternative means of communication to avoid misunderstandings that can lead to tragic outcomes.

Source - NewZimbabwe
