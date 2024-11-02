Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Former Warriors' coach Zdravko Logarusic expressed his delight on Saturday evening as his Eswatini side secured a decisive 1-0 victory over Zimbabwe in the second leg of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers. This result followed a resounding 3-0 win in the first leg, leading to a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate loss for Zimbabwe.

The defeat marks a disappointing return to the tournament for Zimbabwe, who had missed the previous edition due to a FIFA ban. The loss against Eswatini highlights the significant challenges facing Zimbabwean football and its development.

Zimbabwe, fielding a youthful squad led by Under-23 coach Takesure Chiragwi, aimed to capitalize on the experience gained from the two fixtures. Despite a promising approach, they struggled to find their footing against Eswatini's seasoned team.

"I think today we were much better than the first game. We controlled the game," Chiragwi remarked after the match. "In terms of everything, I think tactically we were superior, especially in transitions. We didn't allow them to play the way they wanted."

Chiragwi praised his young players, who faced off against Eswatini's senior national team, noting that the experience gained is crucial for the future of Zimbabwean football. "We came back strong from the last game. Our preparations were focused on doing that. I think we did well because these are Under-20s who faced Swaziland's first senior team, and it shows where we are going. There is light," he said.

Zimbabwe's best performance in the history of the CHAN tournament came in 2014 when they reached the semifinals but fell to Nigeria, the eventual champions of that edition.

With the win, Eswatini progresses to face Madagascar in December for their final qualification match ahead of next year's tournament, which is scheduled for February. The CHAN event, sponsored by TotalEnergies, has been organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) since its inception in 2009.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Warriors, #Chan, #Out

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

20 mins ago | 7 Views

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

5 hrs ago | 1883 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

5 hrs ago | 624 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

5 hrs ago | 82 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

5 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

5 hrs ago | 80 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

5 hrs ago | 317 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

17 hrs ago | 966 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

02 Nov 2024 at 15:01hrs | 1196 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1441 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1806 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

02 Nov 2024 at 11:57hrs | 5260 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

02 Nov 2024 at 11:30hrs | 1386 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

02 Nov 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1473 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

02 Nov 2024 at 08:51hrs | 416 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

02 Nov 2024 at 08:50hrs | 738 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2868 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2142 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

02 Nov 2024 at 08:46hrs | 864 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 430 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 355 Views