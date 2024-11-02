Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
An exiled former Cabinet minister has issued a caution to Zimbabweans, urging them to take personal responsibility for voting out President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government rather than relying on foreign opposition figures for change. This warning follows a wave of optimism among Zimbabweans after the recent electoral victory of Botswana's opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) candidate, Duma Gideon Boko, who was sworn in as the country's sixth president last Friday.

Walter Mzembi, who served as Foreign Affairs minister during the administration of the late former president Robert Mugabe, reflected on the broader implications of Botswana's elections, noting that while such victories may inspire hope, the political dynamics in Zimbabwe are significantly different. He highlighted that former Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi's loss can be attributed to his association with the unpopular Zanu-PF during the campaign.

"The greatest undoing of any personality or political party is to invite the visible and physical intervention of neighbours into internal political contestations," Mzembi stated. He emphasized that voters often resent foreign interference, which can undermine national sovereignty.

Despite the encouraging electoral results in Botswana, Mzembi urged Zimbabweans to remain grounded in reality. "Our elections are four years from now, and there is an attempt to stretch this to six years (2030) by the incumbent president," he cautioned, stressing the need for a strategic plan to address these challenges.

Recent internal conflicts within Zanu-PF, particularly regarding Mnangagwa's push to extend his tenure until 2030, have highlighted the precariousness of his position. Although Mnangagwa publicly denied intentions to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limits, Mzembi believes there remains a possibility that he could manipulate the political environment to prolong his incumbency.

The former minister also expressed skepticism about the potential for new democratic leaders, like Boko, to significantly impact the situation in Zimbabwe. "History tells us how even those we celebrate as 'democrats' quickly settle into the task of running their own countries," Mzembi warned, suggesting that Zimbabweans cannot depend solely on foreign leaders for salvation.

Retired opposition politician David Coltart echoed Mzembi's sentiments, underscoring the importance of leadership changes for genuine socio-economic progress. "Botswana has had five Presidents since 1980. Zimbabwe has had only two," Coltart remarked, comparing political leadership transitions to maintaining a car's engine. "If you don't change the oil frequently enough, the engine becomes gummed up and eventually fails."

In conclusion, both Mzembi and Coltart emphasized that the solution to Zimbabwe's ongoing challenges lies within the country itself. Mzembi proposed a comprehensive national dialogue as a potential path forward, questioning what would motivate stakeholders to come together when the urgency for change is not universally felt.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

5 hrs ago | 384 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

5 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

5 hrs ago | 604 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

5 hrs ago | 81 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

16 hrs ago | 966 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

24 hrs ago | 1196 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1440 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1804 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

02 Nov 2024 at 11:57hrs | 5259 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

02 Nov 2024 at 11:30hrs | 1386 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

02 Nov 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1472 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

02 Nov 2024 at 08:51hrs | 415 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

02 Nov 2024 at 08:50hrs | 737 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2856 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2142 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

02 Nov 2024 at 08:46hrs | 864 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 430 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 355 Views