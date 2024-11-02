Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of two officers following the emergence of a viral social media post showing them accepting bribes from pirate kombis, taxis, and registered public service vehicles along the Harare-Mutare Road, specifically at the Mabvuku turn-off.The officers, identified as Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva, have been detained and are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges for their actions. In a statement addressing the incident, the ZRP emphasized their commitment to maintaining integrity within the force, labeling the officers as "bad apples" who do not represent the values of the Police Service."The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour," the statement read, highlighting the ZRP's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.This development underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement in Zimbabwe to address issues of corruption within the police force, as public trust in law enforcement agencies remains a critical concern. The ZRP has urged the public to report any instances of corruption to help promote accountability and integrity within the service.