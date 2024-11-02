Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the arrest of two officers following the emergence of a viral social media post showing them accepting bribes from pirate kombis, taxis, and registered public service vehicles along the Harare-Mutare Road, specifically at the Mabvuku turn-off.

The officers, identified as Sergeant Chifamba and Constable Gunzva, have been detained and are facing both disciplinary and criminal charges for their actions. In a statement addressing the incident, the ZRP emphasized their commitment to maintaining integrity within the force, labeling the officers as "bad apples" who do not represent the values of the Police Service.

"The Commissioner-General of Police does not condone corruption by any police officer and will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour," the statement read, highlighting the ZRP's zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

This development underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement in Zimbabwe to address issues of corruption within the police force, as public trust in law enforcement agencies remains a critical concern. The ZRP has urged the public to report any instances of corruption to help promote accountability and integrity within the service.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Bribe, #Cops, #Arrest

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

51 mins ago | 106 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

54 mins ago | 80 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 514 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

4 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

4 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

4 hrs ago | 570 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

4 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

4 hrs ago | 17 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

5 hrs ago | 66 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

16 hrs ago | 962 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

24 hrs ago | 1194 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1439 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1796 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

02 Nov 2024 at 11:57hrs | 5250 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

02 Nov 2024 at 11:30hrs | 1381 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

02 Nov 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1469 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

02 Nov 2024 at 08:51hrs | 413 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

02 Nov 2024 at 08:50hrs | 732 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2816 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2136 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

02 Nov 2024 at 08:46hrs | 860 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 428 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 352 Views

Zimbabwean activist engages Hichilema to cancel Chivayo linked tender

02 Nov 2024 at 08:43hrs | 704 Views