Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

by Staff reporter

[VIDEO] A distraught family left their relative's coffin at an Ecosure branch after the funeral, as the company refused to cover the funeral costs. The claim was denied because the deceased had missed a US$4 payment in the month they passed away.



A family in Zimbabwe has expressed their frustration and despair after leaving their relative's coffin at an Ecosure branch, following the company's refusal to cover the funeral costs. The denial of the claim was reportedly due to the deceased missing a US$4 payment in the month prior to their passing.Ecosure, a funeral service provider underwritten by Econet Life, a subsidiary of the Econet Zimbabwe Group, faced significant backlash from the grieving family. The relatives were shocked to discover that the missed payment resulted in a denial of coverage, leaving them to shoulder the financial burden of the funeral.The incident has raised concerns about the policies and practices of funeral service providers in Zimbabwe, particularly regarding the treatment of grieving families during their most vulnerable moments. Families are often relying on such services to help ease the financial burden of funerals, and the denial of coverage over a minor payment has sparked outrage among the public.Ecosure has yet to issue a public statement regarding the incident or the broader implications of its payment policies. The family has urged other customers to be vigilant and ensure that their payments are up to date to avoid similar situations in the future.