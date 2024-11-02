Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Thanks to Hon Min Machakaire for acting responsibly. He was driving behind an irresponsible driver who was overspeeding putting the lives of innocent people at risk. He took a video shared with myself and Hon Min Mhona. Police arrested the driver and VID compunded the bus. pic.twitter.com/TfoVStYyWS — Hon. Kazembe Kazembe (Ministry of Home Affairs) (@KazembeKazembe3) November 3, 2024

Zimbabwe's Minister of Youth, Tino Machakaire, took swift action after witnessing a reckless bus driver endangering the lives of passengers. The incident, which occurred on a busy road, prompted Machakaire to record a video of the driver speeding and exhibiting dangerous behavior behind the wheel.Concerned for the safety of the passengers and other road users, Machakaire shared the footage with Minister of Transport, Felix Mhona, highlighting the urgent need for intervention. The video not only showcased the driver’s reckless actions but also served as a critical piece of evidence in the case.In response to the alarming footage, police swiftly arrested the driver, ensuring that he would face consequences for his dangerous driving. Additionally, the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) impounded the bus, removing it from the roads to prevent any further incidents.The incident has sparked discussions about the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws in Zimbabwe, particularly concerning public transport vehicles. Authorities are calling for enhanced vigilance and responsibility among drivers to ensure the safety of all road users.As the investigation continues, the government has reiterated its commitment to improving road safety measures and holding reckless drivers accountable for their actions.