Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, who is brother in Law to that country's President Cyril Ramaphosa, and his associate companies are facing a $195 million (R3.4 billion) lawsuit in Tanzania, with proceedings set to resume in the country’s commercial court on Monday. Tanzanian mining firm Pula Group has filed the suit, accusing Motsepe's firms, including African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), African Rainbow Capital, and ARCH Emerging Markets, of breaching a non-compete contract related to a graphite mining project.

Pula Group Chairman Charles Stith claims Motsepe’s companies violated a confidentiality and non-compete agreement by investing in Australia's Evolution Energy Minerals, a company developing a graphite project adjacent to Pula’s in Tanzania. Stith says the damages sought reflect a third-party valuation of Pula’s projected losses due to competitive disadvantages allegedly caused by ARM’s actions.

Stith, a former U.S. ambassador to Tanzania, stated that the breach undermines Tanzania's mining sector, where exploration is primarily led by foreign companies. He argues that the lawsuit could set a legal precedent, potentially protecting local mining firms from similar predatory practices by international companies.

The lawsuit has seen delays, with Stith alleging that ARM’s legal team has missed court appearances and disputed Tanzania's jurisdiction over the matter. ARM, meanwhile, has denied any wrongdoing, stating that it initially considered but ultimately declined an investment in Pula's graphite project, informing Pula of this decision. ARM maintains there was no breach of confidentiality or the non-compete agreement.

As the case moves forward, it is expected to draw attention to the competitive and regulatory environment facing local African mining companies in the face of international mining giants.


Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 528 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

4 hrs ago | 1745 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

5 hrs ago | 17 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

5 hrs ago | 52 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Bonuses for civil servants will be paid starting Friday next week

5 hrs ago | 146 Views

Hwange's Unit 7 reconnected, boosting Zimbabwe's power capacity

5 hrs ago | 86 Views

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda's assets to be forfeited

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe launches second space satellite

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Warriors call ups manipulated to disadvantage some teams

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Father rapes daughter for ritual purposes

16 hrs ago | 963 Views

Will Namibia be next on 27 November 2024?

24 hrs ago | 1195 Views

1 dead, 31 injured as bus carrying school pupils overturns

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1440 Views

Mental exam for 'prophet' who had a message for Grace Mugabe

02 Nov 2024 at 12:03hrs | 1797 Views

BREAKING: Pathisa Nyathi dies

02 Nov 2024 at 11:57hrs | 5256 Views

DA leader upgrading his matric certificate enrols with Unisa

02 Nov 2024 at 11:30hrs | 1385 Views

Sophie Mokoena's lack of subtlety in her bias is painfully obvious to anyone

02 Nov 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1470 Views

Zimbabwean cow horn artist aims to tap into Chinese market at CIIE

02 Nov 2024 at 08:51hrs | 413 Views

Zimbabwe MPs go 9 months without allowances

02 Nov 2024 at 08:50hrs | 734 Views

RBZ hikes limits for mobile money and electronic transactions

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2835 Views

British Lord lampoons Zimbabwe for congratulating Botswana's opposition

02 Nov 2024 at 08:49hrs | 2139 Views

Chamisa overjoyed by Botswana's UDC election victory

02 Nov 2024 at 08:46hrs | 862 Views

Artisanal miners fingered in Gwanda's rising HIV stats

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 429 Views

Nurse arrested for forgery, theft

02 Nov 2024 at 08:44hrs | 354 Views