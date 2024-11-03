Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BancABC uses 'dirty tactics' to silence bosses?

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
BancABC is engulfed in controversy, facing accusations of fabricating charges against at least nine top managers as part of a strategy to evade paying retrenchment packages, NewZimbabwe.com has learned.

Internal documents obtained by this publication reveal that the bank has hired a private attorney, despite already having legal representatives, with the apparent goal of accelerating the dismissal of senior management while sidestepping the financial obligations tied to severance payments.

Key figures suspended earlier this year include the Head of Treasury, Head of Human Capital, Head of Marketing, Head of Corporate Banking, Head of Digital Transformation, and Head of Operations. Additionally, the Head of Finance was reportedly forced to resign, while twelve other employees have been subjected to disciplinary charges, which the bank claims are tailored to each individual.

Legal representatives for one affected employee stated, "What is clear was that there were unprecedented disciplinary processes, most of which resulted in dismissal. The employee and indeed other employees who fell victim believe that this was an issue of trying to get rid of employees without paying retrenchments."

The lawyers further argued that the charges brought against their client were vindictive, describing the situation as "a storm in a teacup" and asserting that the alleged misconduct has been known within the bank for years. They expressed concern that the bank's actions reflect an unwillingness to provide appropriate severance pay to long-serving employees.

Sources indicate that BancABC is attempting to avoid a combined exit package of over US$6 million for the affected managers. Investigative reports suggest that the bank engaged a prominent attorney, compensating them over US$235,000 to address a myriad of allegations against the dismissed executives, including accusations of negligence, nepotism, conflicts of interest, and misconduct in restructuring efforts.

Insiders claim that the suspensions and subsequent charges reveal a troubling intent that diverges from professional conduct. "Some bankers have questions about why BancABC sold all its other subsidiaries in Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, and Mozambique and paid those employees their full terminal benefits, but this is not the case in Zimbabwe," remarked a disgruntled employee, alluding to what they termed "kangaroo courts" with predetermined outcomes.

As the hearings progress, the atmosphere at BancABC remains tense, with many employees expressing concern over the bank's handling of the situation and its implications for workplace fairness and accountability. The outcome of the ongoing disciplinary processes is keenly awaited as the allegations continue to unfold.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Windfall for 33,000 pensioners

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt whips errant Chinese miners

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Botswana polls: Lessons for Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Election watchdog pushes for political parties Bill

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Gwanda residents face water crisis amid persistent power cuts

6 mins ago | 0 Views

Traffic congestion worsens in Bulawayo CDB

6 mins ago | 6 Views

ZIPRA veterans reflect on Soviet training

7 mins ago | 3 Views

The 1km death trap on Bulawayo-Gwanda Road

7 mins ago | 5 Views

A century of resilience: The life of 107-year-old gogo

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Kumalo residents install solar streetlights to combat crime

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Teacher 'rapes' pupil during extra lessons

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Highlanders honour late CEO with Green Fuel demolition

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Harare Select assistant coach defends Zimbabwe's Chan approach

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Hwange stays alive in relegation battle

16 mins ago | 6 Views

5 arrested in Zimbabwe for illegally selling Starlink kits

16 mins ago | 12 Views

'Mnangagwa not obligated to accede to international conventions'

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe to boost mobile connectivity in border regions

18 mins ago | 10 Views

'Stay indoors during thunderstorms'

18 mins ago | 19 Views

FC Platinum's title hopes crushed

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Ramaphosa's brother-in-law Motsepe in court over R3.4bn in Tanzanian

16 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Minister Machakaire captures reckless driving, leading to arrest and bus impoundment

17 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Family leaves coffin at Ecosure branch after funeral cost dispute

17 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest traffic cops in the viral video

17 hrs ago | 1295 Views

Hackers gain access to financial information for a large number of South Africans

18 hrs ago | 732 Views

Commonwealth chief bids for Zimbabwe readmission despite rights abuses

20 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mzembi says 'Zimbabweans are alone to remove Zanu-PF'

20 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Harare select booted out of CHAN qualifiers

20 hrs ago | 588 Views

Man strangles pregnant ex-wife to death, dumps body in bush

20 hrs ago | 714 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Mukuhlani lands continental post

20 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zanu-PF to splash cash on 174 cars

21 hrs ago | 3808 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu turn knives on Chivayo

21 hrs ago | 1798 Views

Pathisa Nyathi's 'death a huge loss'

21 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zapu's request to honour Dabengwa stalls at Coltart led council

21 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zanu-PF ignores Gukurahundi cries

21 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man kidnaps minor for ritual purposes

21 hrs ago | 206 Views

Woman jailed four years for fraud

21 hrs ago | 199 Views

CABS bank manager accused of stealing depositors' funds

21 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zimbabwe govt official in court over stands scandal

21 hrs ago | 220 Views

Armed robbers pounce on Bulawayo school

21 hrs ago | 388 Views

11 Chinese investors eye Bulawayo for multi-billion dollar projects

21 hrs ago | 448 Views

Double-storey house illuminates rural Matebeleland village

21 hrs ago | 637 Views

Hero's send-off for Bosso CEO

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Pumula South residents endure 17-year water crisis

21 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nurses graduate in Hwange

21 hrs ago | 98 Views

Legal challenge in Victoria Falls by-election over payment of rates

21 hrs ago | 88 Views

Bosso fans to boycott today's BF match in honour of Sihlangu Dlodlo

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Eligibility rules for ZIFA Presidential candidates questioned

21 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF has endured such attacks for the longest time

21 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe on course to break winter wheat production record

21 hrs ago | 73 Views