Wicknell Chivayo plays Santa Claus in Victoria Falls

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's self-styled Santa Claus, Wicknell Chivayo, has made a splash in Victoria Falls, the country's tourism capital, with his generosity during the festive season. Chivayo, known for his controversial wealth amassed through government tenders often marred by allegations of corruption, distributed cash to traditional dancers and made his presence felt in the north-western Zimbabwean town.Traditional dancers who regularly entertain visitors at the iconic Victoria Falls International Airport and perform around the city received a festive windfall of US$100 each from Chivayo. Accompanied by his girlfriend Lulu Mateke, the businessman was seen reveling in the holiday spirit, casting himself as a benevolent figure in the community.Chivayo's recent actions come amidst public scrutiny following revelations of his involvement in the highly controversial US$100 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender scandal. The deal, widely criticized for its lack of transparency, has further cemented his reputation as a tenderpreneur closely aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party.Adding to the intrigue, Chivayo has recently divorced his wife, Sonja Madzikanda, amid rumors of personal and professional upheavals. Despite his criminal record and ongoing allegations of corruption, Chivayo's largesse has found favor among certain segments of the population, particularly those affiliated with Zanu PF, who have been eager to accept his donations.Critics, however, argue that Chivayo's charitable gestures are a smokescreen for his tainted dealings. “This is stolen wealth being paraded as generosity,” said a political commentator, who declined to be named. “The public should demand accountability rather than celebrate proceeds of corruption.”Chivayo's flamboyant displays of wealth and strategic philanthropy continue to spark debate across Zimbabwe, highlighting the complex interplay of power, privilege, and patronage in the country's political and social landscape.