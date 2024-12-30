Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF weaponises poverty for support

by Staff reporter
30 Dec 2024 at 19:25hrs | Views
In yet another poignant plea reflective of Zimbabwe's dire economic conditions, Sungura musician First Farai has reached out to controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo for financial assistance and a vehicle. Farai, like many Zimbabweans struggling to navigate the man-made economic crisis, has turned to Chivayo, who has gained a reputation as Zimbabwe's own version of Santa Claus.

Chivayo, known for his flashy displays of wealth and generosity, has been handing out cash and cars to ruling party sympathizers, an exercise he openly admits is orchestrated at the behest of Zanu PF. These acts of "charity" have sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing Chivayo and the ruling elite of exploiting poverty as a political weapon to consolidate power.

The Weaponization of Poverty

The tactic of weaponizing poverty, where deprivation is manipulated to gain political leverage, has become a hallmark of Zimbabwe's political landscape. Vulnerable communities are often subjected to coercion and populist rhetoric, with leaders shifting blame for their hardships to nebulous “dark forces” while perpetuating the very systems that oppress them.

Chivayo's actions, critics argue, are part of a larger Zanu PF strategy to manipulate impoverished populations into dependency, presenting the political elite as benevolent saviors while avoiding structural reforms. By doing so, the ruling party maintains a status quo that ensures its grip on power at the expense of genuine solutions to economic challenges.

Moral and Ethical Implications

What Chivayo portrays as philanthropy has been decried as a dehumanizing spectacle. “This is not charity; it's exploitation,” said a political analyst. “It reduces struggling individuals to objects of pity, making their suffering a public performance while masking the corruption and incompetence that caused it.”

The cycle of dependency created by such donations entrenches systemic poverty. Citizens are placated with handouts while the underlying issues—economic mismanagement, lack of accountability, and corruption—remain unaddressed.

Breaking the Cycle

To combat this cycle, experts emphasize the need for transparency, education, and empowerment. Citizens must be equipped to critically evaluate their leaders and resist manipulative tactics. Genuine solutions, such as robust economic reforms and accountable governance, are essential to breaking free from this pattern.

“Zimbabweans deserve leaders who uplift and empower them, not architects of poverty masquerading as saviors,” said another observer.

As First Farai's plea highlights the human toll of Zimbabwe's economic collapse, it also underscores the urgency for change. The nation's future depends on rejecting exploitative practices and demanding leadership that prioritizes progress over power.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

18 mins ago | 6 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

17 hrs ago | 350 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

18 hrs ago | 709 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

18 hrs ago | 829 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

18 hrs ago | 474 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3059 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1851 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 683 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4293 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1036 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1001 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2419 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1805 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 626 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1071 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7285 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 865 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 263 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 669 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 724 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 669 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 967 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 697 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 722 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 496 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 952 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3109 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1039 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 431 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1317 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views