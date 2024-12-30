Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabweans can now travel to Russia with e-Visa scheme

by Staff reporter
30 Dec 2024 at 19:52hrs | Views
Zimbabweans seeking to visit Russia can now do so more easily, thanks to the introduction of an e-visa system. This new scheme allows travelers from Zimbabwe to enter Russia and stay for up to 16 days without the need for extensive paperwork or prior arrangements.

The e-visa application process is conducted entirely online and offers a streamlined approach to securing travel authorization. Applicants can expect a decision within four days, making it a convenient option for those planning their trips.

Unlike traditional visa applications, the e-visa does not require hotel bookings or documents confirming the purpose of the visit. This change is expected to encourage more Zimbabweans to explore travel opportunities in Russia, whether for tourism, business, or personal reasons.

The e-visa system reflects Russia's broader efforts to simplify travel and foster closer ties with African nations, including Zimbabwe. It is also part of a global trend toward digitization in travel documentation, aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for international visitors.

For Zimbabweans, this development opens doors to cultural exchange, business opportunities, and tourism in one of the world’s largest and most diverse countries. Interested travelers are encouraged to visit the official Russian e-visa platform to begin their application process.

This initiative marks a positive step in strengthening bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Russia while offering citizens a chance to explore new horizons.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Passport, #Visa, #Russia

Comments


Must Read

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

39 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

46 mins ago | 23 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

18 hrs ago | 363 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

19 hrs ago | 727 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

19 hrs ago | 845 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

19 hrs ago | 488 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 3097 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 1867 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 686 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 4502 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1040 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1009 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2426 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1807 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 630 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1076 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 337 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 7470 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 872 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 264 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 675 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 414 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 725 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 671 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 971 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 699 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 29 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 370 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 82 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 725 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 497 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 617 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 100 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 954 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3124 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1040 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 396 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 224 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 349 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1015 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 433 Views

Scott Sakupwanya sponsor rivals

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 636 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to remit teacher union funds

31 Dec 2024 at 13:54hrs | 178 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate disciplinary camps

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 381 Views

Zimbabwe police bust car battery theft syndicate

31 Dec 2024 at 13:53hrs | 267 Views

Mnangagwa leaves Mohadi in charge

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 1320 Views

Zimbabwe warns of armyworm outbreak

31 Dec 2024 at 13:52hrs | 131 Views

Zimbabwe boy threatens to blow school

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 270 Views

Chinese national in Zimbabwe court for fraudulent trucking scheme

31 Dec 2024 at 13:51hrs | 144 Views

Chaos erupts at Beitbridge as travelers clash with Zimra officials

31 Dec 2024 at 13:50hrs | 830 Views