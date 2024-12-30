Zimbabweans can now travel to Russia with e-Visa scheme

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans seeking to visit Russia can now do so more easily, thanks to the introduction of an e-visa system. This new scheme allows travelers from Zimbabwe to enter Russia and stay for up to 16 days without the need for extensive paperwork or prior arrangements.The e-visa application process is conducted entirely online and offers a streamlined approach to securing travel authorization. Applicants can expect a decision within four days, making it a convenient option for those planning their trips.Unlike traditional visa applications, the e-visa does not require hotel bookings or documents confirming the purpose of the visit. This change is expected to encourage more Zimbabweans to explore travel opportunities in Russia, whether for tourism, business, or personal reasons.The e-visa system reflects Russia's broader efforts to simplify travel and foster closer ties with African nations, including Zimbabwe. It is also part of a global trend toward digitization in travel documentation, aimed at improving accessibility and convenience for international visitors.For Zimbabweans, this development opens doors to cultural exchange, business opportunities, and tourism in one of the world’s largest and most diverse countries. Interested travelers are encouraged to visit the official Russian e-visa platform to begin their application process.This initiative marks a positive step in strengthening bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Russia while offering citizens a chance to explore new horizons.