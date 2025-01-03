'No one will starve under my watch' - Emakhandeni-Luveve MP Discent Bajila declares

News / Local

by Mandla Ndlovu

Emakhandeni-Luveve Member of Parliament Discent Collins Bajila has vowed to ensure that no one in his constituency goes hungry as long as he remains in office. Speaking at the 2024 Cheer Fund event held at Emakhandeni Hall, Bajila showcased his dedication to serving the most vulnerable members of his community."This constituency will not starve as long as I am your MP. My duty is to ensure that every individual, no matter their circumstances, feels the love and support of this community. Together, we will fight hunger and despair," declared Bajila to rapturous applause from hundreds of attendees.The Cheer Fund, an annual initiative spearheaded by Bajila, has grown exponentially, with over 100 beneficiaries receiving support this year, compared to just 15 in 2023. The event was made possible through a collaborative effort with 14 church denominations, including the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Roman Catholic Church, and Pentecostal Church of Zimbabwe, among others.Church leaders played a pivotal role in identifying beneficiaries, demonstrating a united front to uplift the community. Rev. Father Thabo Gumede of the Roman Catholic Church praised the event's transformative impact. "This strategy is a first in our community. It's heartening to see such unity in addressing the needs of the less fortunate," he said.The beneficiaries included individuals like Gogo Sangoma, who cares for her grandson battling drug addiction. "This support is a lifeline. It shows me I'm not alone in my struggles," she shared emotionally. The oldest beneficiary, a 99-year-old, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "At my age, this act of kindness is rare and deeply appreciated."Councillor Susan Sthole commended Bajila's leadership in uniting churches and addressing pressing community needs. She announced plans to collaborate with the MP on projects tackling the water crisis, including boreholes and water kiosks, set to roll out in 2025.Bajila also took the opportunity to address the ongoing water challenges in Emakhandeni and Luveve, boldly declaring, "2025 ngumnyaka wamanzi Emakhandeni-Luveve." He announced plans to expand water relief initiatives and build on programs like the detergent-making project, which has already empowered many women and youth in the constituency.Bajila encouraged his constituents to remain united, avoid substance abuse, and prioritize community harmony. "This has been a tough year, but together, we have shown resilience. Let's continue to support each other and focus on building a brighter future," he said.The 2024 Cheer Fund not only provided much-needed assistance but also fostered a spirit of unity, underscoring Bajila's vision of servant leadership.