Nkulumane Junior MP Sengeziwe Ndlovu launches Junior Press Club to shape future journalists

by Mandla Ndlovu

Nkulumane Constituency's Junior Member of Parliament, Hon. Sengeziwe R. Ndlovu, a Form 6 student at Nkulumane High School, is making history by launching the Nkulumane Junior Press Club, the first initiative of its kind led by a junior MP since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.This groundbreaking project aims to nurture the next generation of journalists by engaging passionate students from high schools in and around Nkulumane, including Nkulumane High School, Nketa High School, Maranatha Adventist School, Mandwandwe High School, Ihlathi High School, and private institutions in the constituency.Hon. Ndlovu's vision is to empower young minds to master the art of storytelling while embracing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, to narrate the true story of Prince Nkulumane—the constituency's namesake—and the vibrant communities within it.Announcing the initiative, Hon. Ndlovu said, "This press club will not just be a platform for journalism; it will be a movement that redefines how young people see themselves and their role in shaping the future. Through the Nkulumane Junior Press Club, we will uncover untold stories, celebrate our heritage, and provide a voice for the voiceless. Our young people are not just future leaders; they are leaders today, and this is their stage to shine."Hon. Ndlovu paid glowing tribute to the Member of Parliament for Nkulumane, Hon. Desire Moyo, for inspiring her to take this bold step. She described him as a visionary leader whose servant-leadership approach motivates her to lead with purpose and compassion."Hon. Moyo's unwavering commitment to community development inspires me daily. He has shown us that leadership is about serving others, uplifting the vulnerable, and empowering communities. It is his example that gives me the courage to break new ground and pursue transformative initiatives like this one," she said.The Nkulumane Junior Press Club will host monthly press briefings, creating a platform for dialogue between young journalists and key stakeholders, including community leaders, education officials, youth advocates, and government representatives. These sessions will give junior journalists the opportunity to ask hard-hitting questions and publish their findings on the official Nkulumane Constituency website, www.nkulumane.com, and its YouTube channel, NK Community Channel.Through these initiatives, Hon. Ndlovu aims to give a voice to the youth of Nkulumane, empowering them to address issues affecting their lives while fostering a culture of accountability and transparency."This is a new dawn for Nkulumane's youth. We are stepping into a future where their voices matter and their stories inspire change," Hon. Ndlovu said passionately.As the first-ever junior MP to embark on a media initiative of this magnitude, Hon. Sengeziwe R. Ndlovu is poised to leave an indelible mark on Nkulumane and inspire a new generation of community-focused leaders.