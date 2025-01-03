Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nkulumane Junior MP Sengeziwe Ndlovu launches Junior Press Club to shape future journalists

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Nkulumane Constituency's Junior Member of Parliament, Hon. Sengeziwe R. Ndlovu, a Form 6 student at Nkulumane High School, is making history by launching the Nkulumane Junior Press Club, the first initiative of its kind led by a junior MP since Zimbabwe's independence in 1980.
 
This groundbreaking project aims to nurture the next generation of journalists by engaging passionate students from high schools in and around Nkulumane, including Nkulumane High School, Nketa High School, Maranatha Adventist School, Mandwandwe High School, Ihlathi High School, and private institutions in the constituency.
 
Hon. Ndlovu's vision is to empower young minds to master the art of storytelling while embracing cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence, to narrate the true story of Prince Nkulumane—the constituency's namesake—and the vibrant communities within it.
 
Announcing the initiative, Hon. Ndlovu said, "This press club will not just be a platform for journalism; it will be a movement that redefines how young people see themselves and their role in shaping the future. Through the Nkulumane Junior Press Club, we will uncover untold stories, celebrate our heritage, and provide a voice for the voiceless. Our young people are not just future leaders; they are leaders today, and this is their stage to shine."
 
Hon. Ndlovu paid glowing tribute to the Member of Parliament for Nkulumane, Hon. Desire Moyo, for inspiring her to take this bold step. She described him as a visionary leader whose servant-leadership approach motivates her to lead with purpose and compassion.
 
"Hon. Moyo's unwavering commitment to community development inspires me daily. He has shown us that leadership is about serving others, uplifting the vulnerable, and empowering communities. It is his example that gives me the courage to break new ground and pursue transformative initiatives like this one," she said.
 
The Nkulumane Junior Press Club will host monthly press briefings, creating a platform for dialogue between young journalists and key stakeholders, including community leaders, education officials, youth advocates, and government representatives. These sessions will give junior journalists the opportunity to ask hard-hitting questions and publish their findings on the official Nkulumane Constituency website, www.nkulumane.com, and its YouTube channel, NK Community Channel.
 
Through these initiatives, Hon. Ndlovu aims to give a voice to the youth of Nkulumane, empowering them to address issues affecting their lives while fostering a culture of accountability and transparency.
 
"This is a new dawn for Nkulumane's youth. We are stepping into a future where their voices matter and their stories inspire change," Hon. Ndlovu said passionately.
 
As the first-ever junior MP to embark on a media initiative of this magnitude, Hon. Sengeziwe R. Ndlovu is poised to leave an indelible mark on Nkulumane and inspire a new generation of community-focused leaders.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

So, it's now 'cool' to be a beggar in Zimbabwe!

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Twine Phiri warns dummy ZIFA presidential candidates, launches own manifesto

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Schoolgirl raped while trying to hide from the rain

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Man assaults neighbour with barbed wire over debt

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

ZRP boss, miners kill prophet over US$10

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Vapostori Judicial Council thwarts media claims on Chivhayo donation misfortunes

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

'No one will starve under my watch' - Emakhandeni-Luveve MP Discent Bajila declares

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa announces a significant Cabinet reshuffle

17 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Clearing agent steals car washer pump

03 Jan 2025 at 09:22hrs | 2715 Views

Zimbabwe's Politics in 2025: A Nation at a Crossroads

03 Jan 2025 at 09:15hrs | 822 Views

NODE empowers prisoners with entrepreneurial skills to rebuild Lives after jail

02 Jan 2025 at 16:18hrs | 771 Views

Woman bashes niece with cooking stick

02 Jan 2025 at 15:19hrs | 1360 Views

Paedophile kidnaps minor

02 Jan 2025 at 15:18hrs | 1446 Views

Crossover nights, annual devotions boost Zim religious tourism

02 Jan 2025 at 15:13hrs | 881 Views

Chivayo, ex-wife in twitter war

01 Jan 2025 at 20:50hrs | 4007 Views

Police officer killed at roadblock accident in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 20:49hrs | 2310 Views

Zimbabwe explores nuclear energy solutions

01 Jan 2025 at 20:48hrs | 773 Views

Capitec closes accounts of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits holders

01 Jan 2025 at 10:27hrs | 7575 Views

Wicknell Chivayo finds love again

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1185 Views

Gweru's Go Beer bounces back after decade

01 Jan 2025 at 10:22hrs | 1273 Views

Zimbabwean activist arrested, tortured over Mozambique protests

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 2527 Views

Zimbabwe's foreign funded CSOs under siege from spooks

01 Jan 2025 at 10:21hrs | 1867 Views

Water shortages hits Zimbabwe's cities

01 Jan 2025 at 10:20hrs | 677 Views

Beitbridge's 'Shule Shule' Nguluvhe dies

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 1411 Views

Man jailed for 6 years for stealing a car in Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:19hrs | 366 Views

Haddon and Sly, Amaya Mall shut in latest Zimra crackdown

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 11919 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road a death trap

01 Jan 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1048 Views

Man assaults 2-year-old daughter

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 295 Views

High rainfall recorded across Zimbabwe

01 Jan 2025 at 10:17hrs | 762 Views

Bosso's 1998 championship-winning team reunites for emotional gathering

01 Jan 2025 at 10:16hrs | 533 Views

Mnangagwa makes a mistake, abolishes death penalty

01 Jan 2025 at 10:15hrs | 819 Views

Zimbabwe govt clarifies retirement age extension

01 Jan 2025 at 10:14hrs | 747 Views

Ex-NetOne employee charged with US$18,666 fraud

01 Jan 2025 at 10:13hrs | 1013 Views

Air Zimbabwe Employee in court for draining plane fuel

01 Jan 2025 at 10:12hrs | 759 Views

Zimbabwe police urges responsible celebrations as Zimbabwe welcomes 2025

01 Jan 2025 at 10:11hrs | 31 Views

Harare Mayor promises to improve city

01 Jan 2025 at 10:09hrs | 409 Views

Scattered rains rekindle farmers' hopes

01 Jan 2025 at 10:07hrs | 88 Views

Bus owner's killer stops running, hands self over to police

01 Jan 2025 at 10:06hrs | 862 Views

Simba Bhora president pulls out of Zifa elections after donation

01 Jan 2025 at 10:05hrs | 544 Views

How to Prevent Your Nudes and Intimate Photos from Being Shared

31 Dec 2024 at 23:57hrs | 674 Views

ZIFA Amateur Leagues seek voice at the Apex of local football

31 Dec 2024 at 19:42hrs | 106 Views

Remembering Nkomo's crossover fame and shame

31 Dec 2024 at 15:45hrs | 982 Views

Welshman Ncube threatens Tshabangu

31 Dec 2024 at 13:58hrs | 3315 Views

Zimbabwe extends retirement age for civil servants

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 1068 Views

Zimbabwe invites power-storage bids to ease supply crisis

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 410 Views

Zimbabwe farmers urged to tap into China's fruit import market

31 Dec 2024 at 13:57hrs | 229 Views

Zimbabwe man robs villager of bicycle at gunpoint

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 353 Views

Mnangagwa courts security forces' favour

31 Dec 2024 at 13:56hrs | 1035 Views

'CIO operative' dupes farmer of US$30,000

31 Dec 2024 at 13:55hrs | 450 Views