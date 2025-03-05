Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa slams Chiwenga faction

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
As infighting within Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party intensifies, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who also leads the party, has lashed out at his internal political adversaries, particularly those aligned with Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. During a heated Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa accused his critics of being "wolves in sheep's clothing," a stark warning that his political opponents within the party are masquerading as loyal comrades while secretly pursuing divisive agendas.

Mnangagwa's sharp remarks come amid growing tension within the party, as Chiwenga's faction has increasingly questioned his leadership. Recently, war veterans - historically a powerful base of support for Zanu-PF - declared their dissatisfaction with Mnangagwa, accusing him of failing the nation and demanding his resignation. The tensions between the two factions have become public, fueling speculation about a power struggle within the party as Mnangagwa's position as leader is increasingly challenged.

In his address, Mnangagwa strongly rejected what he referred to as "unfortunate and misplaced narratives" that were designed to sow division and confusion among the party's ranks. He warned that attempts to distort historical facts and undermine the unity of Zanu-PF should not be tolerated. The president underscored that true cadres of the party must be steadfast in their loyalty to Zanu-PF, emphasizing that party membership should not be determined by convenience or expediency.

"True cadres of the party are clear on the correct line of the revolution, our party's history, values and traditions," Mnangagwa stated. "Do not be clouded or misled by wolves in sheep's clothing abusing our rich liberation heritage for their own divisive ends."

In a veiled attack on Chiwenga and his supporters, Mnangagwa further warned party members not to allow themselves to be misled by those who use the party's historical credentials for their own personal gain. His message was clear: loyalty to Zanu-PF must be unwavering and demonstrated through action, not mere words when it is politically convenient.

Mnangagwa went on to reinforce the importance of discipline within the party, stating that party members must be taught the correct principles and values, as well as the proper conduct expected of them. He made it clear that the party must maintain order and discipline at all levels, from the Politburo to the grassroots.

"The leadership from the Politburo as well as provinces, districts, branches, villages/cells are directed to complement the Chitepo School of Ideology and deliberately roll out initiatives that will instill the appropriate decorum, values, and discipline within the rank and file of the party," Mnangagwa added, signaling a renewed effort to strengthen ideological unity and adherence to Zanu-PF's historical roots.

Despite the president's call for unity, the ongoing power struggle within Zanu-PF seems far from over. Chiwenga's faction has continued to challenge Mnangagwa's leadership, with calls for reforms and changes to the party's leadership. The rift has become a focal point in Zimbabwean politics, with many wondering whether the internal divisions could impact Zanu-PF's hold on power in the coming years.

As the infighting continues, Mnangagwa's speech reflects his determination to maintain control of the party, even as internal dissent grows. Whether his efforts to reassert discipline and loyalty will succeed remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the battle for dominance within Zanu-PF is far from finished, and its outcome could have profound implications for Zimbabwe's political future.

