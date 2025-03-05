Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF held a high-stakes Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday, marking a crucial point in the ongoing power struggle between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga. The two leaders, who have been engaged in a fierce battle over succession and the party's direction leading up to the 2030 elections, are embroiled in a tense chess-like political game.The meeting took place amid rising tensions within the party, as war veterans continue to voice their discontent with Mnangagwa's leadership. The veterans, once staunch allies of the ruling party, have now become vocal critics, accusing Mnangagwa of failing to deliver on key promises and calling for his resignation. Despite this, Mnangagwa's supporters remain resolute in their belief that he should stay on to lead the country through to the 2030 elections, a move that many see as a thinly veiled attempt to extend his rule beyond the constitutional limits, potentially securing a third term.Mnangagwa, however, has repeatedly denied any intentions to overstay his mandate, despite actions that many view as signaling his desire to remain in power. His position is increasingly challenged by Chiwenga and his military-backed faction, which is openly opposing Mnangagwa's perceived ambitions by rallying support among party members and using proxies, including the influential war veterans, to voice discontent.While Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have occasionally shared public moments of camaraderie, with the two seen laughing and engaging in casual exchanges, beneath the surface, their rivalry has reached boiling point. The battle for succession within Zanu-PF has become a war of words and influence, with both sides engaging in political maneuvering to outflank the other.The chess metaphor is apt in describing the evolving situation. In chess, pinning and forking are strategic tactics that can provide one player with a significant advantage. Pinning, in political terms, refers to forcing an opponent into a defensive position, limiting their ability to respond effectively. This is the predicament Mnangagwa finds himself in, as Chiwenga and his allies have strategically placed him in a position where he is compelled to defend his leadership and future ambitions. The war veterans' vocal opposition has added pressure, forcing Mnangagwa into a political corner where his every move is scrutinized.Meanwhile, forking is another key tactic at play in this battle. It involves presenting an opponent with a difficult decision, where either choice results in an unfavorable outcome. In this case, Chiwenga's faction has been using the war veterans as proxies to create a dilemma for Mnangagwa—either he bows to their demands and steps aside, or he faces further isolation and a possible split within the party. By placing Mnangagwa in this difficult position, Chiwenga is aiming to create divisions within his rival's camp, forcing him to either compromise or risk losing support.As the political game intensifies, the stakes continue to rise. Mnangagwa, whose supporters argue that he should remain in power to ensure stability and guide the country to economic recovery, faces mounting challenges from Chiwenga's faction, which is positioning itself as the alternative leadership in waiting. With both sides employing tactical moves to outmaneuver the other, the Zanu-PF Politburo meeting only added to the growing sense of uncertainty about the future direction of the ruling party.While Mnangagwa's camp insists that he is committed to serving out his mandate, the tactics being employed by Chiwenga's faction reveal the true depth of the power struggle that is unfolding. The coming months will likely determine whether the strategic designs of both sides will succeed or backfire, and whether Zanu-PF can hold together as the battle for succession plays out on the political chessboard.