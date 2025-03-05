Muzarabani natural gas project update

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Invictus Energy has announced that the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) of Zimbabwe has approved its Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for pilot production activities at the Cabora Bassa Project. This approval paves the way for gas extraction, liquefaction, and transportation operations from the Mukuyu gas field, along with future operations across Special Grant 4571 (SG 4571) and Exclusive Prospecting Orders (EPOs) 1848 and 1849.The Cabora Bassa Project, located in the Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe, is focused on developing the Mzarabani Prospect, a significant gas-condensate reservoir. Invictus Energy, which holds an 80% stake in the project, aims to tap into the country's natural gas potential. The ESIA approval allows the company to move forward with pilot production activities, including the Eureka Gold Mine Gas-to-Power Project, which will use Mukuyu gas to generate electricity for the Eureka Mine, in collaboration with Dallaglio and Himoinsa SA.In a statement, Invictus Energy Managing Director Scott Macmillan expressed his enthusiasm about the approval, calling it a "critical milestone" for the company. He added that the approval clears the path for the development of the Mukuyu gas field and the broader exploration license areas, as Invictus prepares to finalize plans for pilot production. The company also aims to secure the necessary permits and continue discussions with potential offtake partners.The Eureka Gold Mine Gas-to-Power Project is central to the pilot production phase, offering a potential solution to the region's power generation challenges. With a preliminary feasibility study indicating a strong economic case for gas-fired power generation at a rate exceeding US$10 per gigajoule, the Mukuyu gas field appears to be a valuable resource for Zimbabwe's energy sector. Invictus and Himoinsa SA are also exploring various gas processing, liquefaction, and logistics technologies to ensure the commercial viability of the project.The ESIA expands on the comprehensive 2019 assessment, which was one of the largest environmental studies ever conducted in Zimbabwe. The 2019 assessment involved detailed surveys in hydrology, ecology, archaeology, and other fields, and engaged key stakeholders, including local leaders and government officials.Invictus Energy's commitment to responsible resource development is reinforced by its adherence to stringent environmental and social governance (ESG) standards, ensuring that the Cabora Bassa Project aligns with sustainable practices while contributing to Zimbabwe's energy security. The approval marks a significant step in advancing the project's progress and unlocking the country's natural gas potential.