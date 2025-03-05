Latest News Editor's Choice


ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has called on the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to cancel the application for exclusive prospecting rights for mining activities in Hwange National Park, particularly in the Sinamatella Black Rhino Intensive Protection Zone. ZimParks has emphasized the critical importance of this area as a habitat for black rhinos, an endangered species listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES) Appendix 1.

The Sinamatella zone is home to a growing population of black rhinos, and the proposed mining project poses a serious threat to the species' survival. ZimParks has expressed deep concern that mining activities would significantly increase the risk of extinction for the black rhino and hinder efforts to boost its population. The introduction of mining could also exacerbate the degradation of land, a pressing issue for ZimParks, which has set a goal of restoring 30% of degraded terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems by 2030.

While ZimParks has made notable progress in revitalizing wildlife populations across the country, the potential impact of mining in such a sensitive area could severely disrupt the ecological balance necessary for wildlife survival and reproduction. ZimParks warns that approval of mining in this area would undermine its mandate to protect and conserve Zimbabwe's biodiversity and damage the country's reputation as a leader in sustainable conservation.

Tourism is a vital revenue stream for Zimbabwe, and ZimParks highlights that its operations depend heavily on the income generated from tourism. Mining activities in Hwange National Park could adversely affect the ability to provide quality tourist experiences, especially as mining is known to cause air, noise, and land pollution. These disruptions could disturb wildlife movement and negatively impact visitor enjoyment, potentially leading to an increase in poaching.

In addition to the ecological concerns, ZimParks also pointed out the historical and cultural significance of the Sinamatella area, home to the Bumbusi ruins, which hold deep meaning for Nambian-speaking communities. The area is a site for annual cultural rituals and rainmaking ceremonies conducted by traditional leaders. Mining could not only harm the natural environment but also threaten the cultural heritage of the region.

Hwange National Park is also home to Africa's second-largest elephant population, and mining activities could disrupt the natural flow of groundwater, which is essential for wildlife survival, particularly during dry seasons. This could worsen existing water shortages, increase mortality rates among species, and escalate human-wildlife conflict in surrounding communities.

ZimParks remains committed to safeguarding critical wildlife habitats and upholding its conservation efforts for the benefit of future generations. The authority continues to advocate for the preservation of Hwange National Park's ecological integrity and the protection of its invaluable wildlife.

Source - online

