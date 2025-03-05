Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police have successfully arrested a 39-year-old drug dealer, Tigors Tyron Seigfried, after he was found in possession of 1.9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine at his home on Chemford Road in the Matsheumhlope suburb.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest in a statement, highlighting the Zimbabwe Republic Police's (ZRP) commitment to combating the growing drug and substance abuse problem in the country. Nyathi urged the public to remain vigilant and report illegal activities within their communities to help curb the increasing threat of drug abuse.Seigfried's arrest is seen as a significant move in the fight against the illicit drug trade, particularly in urban areas like Bulawayo, where the situation has been worsening. The police have expressed their determination to intensify efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks operating across Zimbabwe.In response to the arrest, the ZRP warned that it will continue to disrupt and target these illegal drug operations, ensuring that offenders face the full force of the law.The ongoing crackdown underscores the police's commitment to protecting communities from the harmful effects of drugs, which have increasingly posed a danger to public health and safety.