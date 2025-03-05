Latest News Editor's Choice


Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
Former Zanu-PF political commissar and board member of the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), Lieutenant General (retired) Engelbert Rugeje, has accused the Minister of Agriculture, Anxious Masuka, of repeatedly blocking the appointment of a substantive chief executive officer for the board.

Rugeje made the claims during a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday before the Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, where TIMB directors were questioned about the prolonged delay in filling the CEO position.

Since the dismissal of Meanwell Gudu in September 2022, Emmanuel Matsvaire has been serving as the acting CEO, but the failure to appoint a permanent leader has raised concerns within the organisation. Rugeje described the situation as detrimental to the board's functioning, citing growing tensions and an unhealthy work environment.

"The absence of a substantive CEO has caused significant toxicity," Rugeje told the committee. "But we thought, as a committee that oversees our industry, you could assist in resolving this issue. The situation is far from ideal—there are numerous challenges."

Rugeje emphasized that many of the problems the board is facing could be alleviated with a permanent CEO. He also expressed frustration at the lack of leadership, which he argued is stifling progress at the board.

"We are handicapped as a board without leadership," he added, urging the committee to assist in the appointment process. "We need your assistance in ensuring we put proper structures in place and appoint the right candidates for these critical roles."

Rugeje further highlighted the presence of external pressures, including politicians, businesspeople, and traders, who are reportedly attempting to influence decisions at TIMB, further exacerbating the toxic environment.

"There are vested interests who want to know what is happening at TIMB," he said. "If we do not resolve the CEO issue soon, the ‘elephant in the room' will continue to linger."

TIMB board chairman Patrick Devenish acknowledged that the final decision on the CEO appointment lies with Minister Masuka. He assured the committee that the board had completed its part by identifying the appropriate organization to assist in finding suitable candidates.

"We are now in the final stages of creating a shortlist, which we will submit to the minister," Devenish confirmed.

The ongoing deadlock over the appointment of a permanent CEO has raised alarms over the board's ability to effectively lead and oversee the tobacco industry, which plays a crucial role in Zimbabwe's economy.

