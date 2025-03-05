Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Presidential spokesman George Charamba on Thursday dismissed as "dead and buried" any efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's second and final term by two years, or to amend the constitution to allow him to seek a third term. Charamba's remarks came in response to concerns raised by Catholic bishops, who criticized the ongoing focus on presidential term discussions while urgent issues affecting citizens, such as economic hardships, remain unaddressed.Charamba told The Herald that the debate over extending Mnangagwa's presidency beyond 2028 was a non-issue. He stressed that the president had made his position clear, stating unequivocally that he had no intention of seeking an extension beyond the constitutionally mandated term."The bishops raised the issue of the debate around the presidential term of office. While this is really within their remit to offer views, what the government finds disturbing is that the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference is commenting on a matter that is in fact dead and buried," Charamba said.The spokesperson noted that Mnangagwa's loyalists, who advocate for either a two-year extension to his term or a constitutional amendment that would enable him to seek a third term, should not derail the country's focus on more pressing issues. Charamba emphasized that such efforts had no practical bearing as the president himself had rejected the idea."The president has made it very clear that he has no intention of pushing for an extension of his term beyond what is constitutionally provided for," he continued. "Once the nominee (Mnangagwa) has turned down the proposal, the debate on the matter, although it may continue in society, cannot have any serious executive implication."Charamba's comments contradict the views of some Mnangagwa loyalists, who believe the president could be persuaded to support the proposal for a constitutional amendment. They argue that the country should not rule out the possibility of a term extension.In contrast, the Catholic bishops have called for a shift in focus toward the country's urgent "bread and butter" issues, highlighting concerns such as rampant corruption, which they claim is unchecked and often rewarded. The bishops warned that the ongoing debates around the president's term have become a divisive distraction from critical national priorities.Charamba responded to these concerns by emphasizing the government's commitment to fighting corruption, a matter he described as a key priority. He reiterated that the government views tackling corruption as essential to the country's future.Despite Charamba's dismissals, the debate over Mnangagwa's term limits continues to stir divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party and among various factions of society. While Charamba maintains that the matter is closed, the issue may continue to surface in public discourse as Zimbabwe approaches the 2028 election.