Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Charamba dismisses Mnangagwa term extension, calls it 'dead and buried'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Presidential spokesman George Charamba on Thursday dismissed as "dead and buried" any efforts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's second and final term by two years, or to amend the constitution to allow him to seek a third term. Charamba's remarks came in response to concerns raised by Catholic bishops, who criticized the ongoing focus on presidential term discussions while urgent issues affecting citizens, such as economic hardships, remain unaddressed.

Charamba told The Herald that the debate over extending Mnangagwa's presidency beyond 2028 was a non-issue. He stressed that the president had made his position clear, stating unequivocally that he had no intention of seeking an extension beyond the constitutionally mandated term.

"The bishops raised the issue of the debate around the presidential term of office. While this is really within their remit to offer views, what the government finds disturbing is that the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference is commenting on a matter that is in fact dead and buried," Charamba said.

The spokesperson noted that Mnangagwa's loyalists, who advocate for either a two-year extension to his term or a constitutional amendment that would enable him to seek a third term, should not derail the country's focus on more pressing issues. Charamba emphasized that such efforts had no practical bearing as the president himself had rejected the idea.

"The president has made it very clear that he has no intention of pushing for an extension of his term beyond what is constitutionally provided for," he continued. "Once the nominee (Mnangagwa) has turned down the proposal, the debate on the matter, although it may continue in society, cannot have any serious executive implication."

Charamba's comments contradict the views of some Mnangagwa loyalists, who believe the president could be persuaded to support the proposal for a constitutional amendment. They argue that the country should not rule out the possibility of a term extension.

In contrast, the Catholic bishops have called for a shift in focus toward the country's urgent "bread and butter" issues, highlighting concerns such as rampant corruption, which they claim is unchecked and often rewarded. The bishops warned that the ongoing debates around the president's term have become a divisive distraction from critical national priorities.

Charamba responded to these concerns by emphasizing the government's commitment to fighting corruption, a matter he described as a key priority. He reiterated that the government views tackling corruption as essential to the country's future.

Despite Charamba's dismissals, the debate over Mnangagwa's term limits continues to stir divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF party and among various factions of society. While Charamba maintains that the matter is closed, the issue may continue to surface in public discourse as Zimbabwe approaches the 2028 election.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Stop dismissing and arresting everyone who criticises the president

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Why doesn't Mnangagwa disown the 2030 Agenda to his ZANU-PF comrades?

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Beware of bogus charitable organizations and rogue individuals soliciting money in the guise of charity

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Parliament launches investigation into predatory MPs fraud scandal

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Vapostori bails out Harare school, donate furniture

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Nigerians buying South African bank

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Rugeje says minister blocking CEO appointment

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Bulawayo drug lord arrested with 1.9 kg of crystal meth

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

ZimParks urges cancellation of mining application in Hwange National Park

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Muzarabani natural gas project update

7 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga clash over succession plans

7 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Mnangagwa slams Chiwenga faction

7 hrs ago | 657 Views

Chamisa in the shadows of political darkness

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

The future of Nelson Chamisa: A strategic retreat or political betrayal?

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ibbo Mandaza Jnr acquitted

7 hrs ago | 125 Views

Matonga acquitted

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF expels Blessed Geza

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe govt connects 3,500 schools to internet

7 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zanu-PF members jostle for vacant Glen View South seat

7 hrs ago | 49 Views

Gukurahundi hearings to start in April

8 hrs ago | 42 Views

Supreme Court dismisses Tendai Biti appeal in US$1 million case

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mthwakazi activist appears in court over school protest

8 hrs ago | 57 Views

Prophet Makandiwa urges Mnangagwa to facilitate safe return of G40 members

8 hrs ago | 128 Views

Open Campaigning for ZANU-PF Leadership

05 Mar 2025 at 16:39hrs | 1691 Views

Forty-Five Years On: The Bitter Aftertaste of a forced colonial marriage

05 Mar 2025 at 16:34hrs | 685 Views

Mnangagwa's attempts at portraying Zimbabwe and Cuba as 'sanctions victims' is absurd as Havana succeeds where Harare fails

05 Mar 2025 at 16:29hrs | 510 Views

Tamborinyoka's Corruption List: Fact or Fiction?

05 Mar 2025 at 16:03hrs | 1525 Views

Tamborinyoka's rantings border around treason and defamation

05 Mar 2025 at 15:04hrs | 899 Views

Hubby bewitches wife using panties

05 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2063 Views

Paedophile jailed 20 years

05 Mar 2025 at 12:11hrs | 1453 Views

Democratic Journey for Africa: Elections a Pathway to Progress

04 Mar 2025 at 15:05hrs | 320 Views

Mnangagwa monopolises 2030...as govt extorts servants behind Wi-Fi

04 Mar 2025 at 15:02hrs | 2566 Views

D-Day for sex pestering ZANU PF MP

04 Mar 2025 at 15:00hrs | 2566 Views

Chiefs, villagers disown Tungwarara

04 Mar 2025 at 14:58hrs | 4099 Views

Welshman Ncube cries foul

03 Mar 2025 at 19:27hrs | 3334 Views

Geza to give guidance on anti-Mnangagwa protests

03 Mar 2025 at 19:21hrs | 4861 Views

Villager bashes suspected 'witch'

03 Mar 2025 at 14:56hrs | 1899 Views

Zimbabwe's Headman Godzi flew South African soldiers home

03 Mar 2025 at 13:19hrs | 4983 Views

Mnangagwa's ED2030 team back on campaign trail

03 Mar 2025 at 13:07hrs | 1831 Views

Lake Kariba water levels rise

03 Mar 2025 at 13:05hrs | 29138 Views

Tagwirei linked wealth managers in OK shares buying spree

03 Mar 2025 at 13:03hrs | 12005 Views

Zimbabweans shine in the UK

03 Mar 2025 at 13:01hrs | 1522 Views

Chimombe dragged to the dock after skipping trial

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 2848 Views

Chinomona takes aim at Chiwenga over Mnangagwa succession

03 Mar 2025 at 12:35hrs | 1765 Views

Woman masterminds release of armed robbers from prison

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 1028 Views

SADC initiates study on regional railway master plan

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 165 Views

Bosso coach makes excuses

03 Mar 2025 at 12:34hrs | 341 Views

Zimbabwe man fined $120 for insulting police officers

03 Mar 2025 at 12:33hrs | 430 Views