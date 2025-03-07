Latest News Editor's Choice


Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

by Staff reporter
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona has come under fire in Parliament over the slow pace of rehabilitating the deteriorating Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, a critical artery for international and domestic travel.

During a parliamentary session this week, Hwange East legislator Joseph Bonda questioned the minister's focus on road improvements. "The minister touched on almost all the roads, but I want to remind him that there is this road from Victoria Falls to Beitbridge, maybe if he had actually touched on it, even if there are some other arrangements that are there," Bonda said, highlighting concerns that the key route remains neglected.

Minister Mhona acknowledged that the issue had been raised before. "My apologies, that route is very important because that accommodates a lot of international delegates," he said. Explaining his broader strategy, Mhona noted that he had mentioned improvements in other regions—such as Mashonaland Central - to ensure that a variety of roadways were addressed, adding, "If I simply sit down without mentioning it, people will say I did not mention it."

The minister elaborated on the challenges of covering the extensive network of roads. "We go to Mukumbura Border Post, which is the same route that leads us to Mozambique. If we focus on Midlands, or Chikwalakwala, or Gweru, if I mention any of those areas, others will say, 'why didn't you mention up to the border post?'" He indicated that the planned rehabilitation covers nearly 760km from Beitbridge to Bulawayo and onward from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

Mhona expressed satisfaction that a company had been contracted to prioritize repairs on the most affected sections. "We mentioned that they are working together with a certain company, we agreed that the company should concentrate on the worst affected areas. On the 760km stretch, the worst areas are Hwange to Victoria Falls and Lupane to Bulawayo. Those are the areas which are actually affected," he explained. The contractor is slated to resume work on repairing the damaged stretches and expanding the road from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

Looking ahead, the minister outlined plans to extend the improvements to other key routes. "We are also going to start from Kwekwe, going to Lupane, Silobela, Lupane, Nkayi and so on. Those are some of the big roads which people are worried about. Do not despair, I might have omitted some names of places. Other people from Mashonaland West might want the Binga-Cross Dete road fixed, then we link it with the route to Bulawayo."

As the debate continues, Minister Mhona's remarks underscore the complexity of addressing Zimbabwe's vast and varied road network. While some legislators remain skeptical of the government's approach, the Transport Minister insists that concrete plans are in place to rehabilitate and expand vital routes, ensuring smoother transit for international delegates and local commuters alike.

