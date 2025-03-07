Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
A man from Umguza has been fined US$300 after being found guilty of assaulting a neighbor during a dispute over an overloaded donkey cart.

Clement Ncube (34) appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Challenge Mahembe, facing two counts of assault. He was sentenced to four months in prison, with the sentence suspended on condition of good behavior.

The court heard that the altercation occurred on the evening of November 16, 2024, near Tshabangu Farm, Airport Plots in Umguza. Ncube, alongside his brother Clever, who remains at large, attacked Brian Mucheki (45) after a disagreement regarding an overloaded donkey cart.

Ncube, in a fit of anger, assaulted Mucheki with both a sjambok and a wooden stick, striking him multiple times across his body. The violence did not end there. When Mxolisi Dube (42) arrived at the scene and attempted to intervene, Ncube turned on him, accusing him of being a witness to the assault.

The case highlights ongoing tensions within rural communities over disputes involving property and livestock, often leading to violent confrontations. Ncube's conviction serves as a reminder of the legal consequences of resorting to violence in resolving disputes.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Assault, #Donkey, #Cart

Comments


Must Read

Chivayo introduced girlfriend to Mnangagwa, sparking curiosity

1 min ago | 1 Views

MP compares Zimbabwe's proposed radio licence fee to HIV infection

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mhona says Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road to be expanded, gives no timelines

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Minister Mhona reminded of Victoria Falls-Beitbridge road bad state

54 mins ago | 49 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa and the 26 criminals around him

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Controversy erupts over Zimbabwe Cricket team selections

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chiwenga's colourful vernacular reshapes Zimbabwean discourse

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's lavish lobola payment sparks debate

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe eyes new steel ventures as Ziscosteel's demise remains unresolved

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe hospital rocked by kickback scandal involving nurses and doctors

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Masvingo faces open defecation challenge

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of indecent assault charges amid political controversy

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Fuel fraudster jailed for 20 years

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mabhikwa family names 9-year-old as heir, appoints aunt as Regent Chief

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Man sets ex-wife's home on fire

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt accountant arrested in alleged medical funds scam

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Blessed Mhlanga appeals for bail at High Court

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises awareness on new marriage law

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe courts US gas investors

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

'Starlink not allowed to operate in South Africa because Elon Musk is not black'

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mighty Warriors striker signs contract with Polish club

2 hrs ago | 7 Views

Zanu-PF crafts digital media policy to rein in rogue members

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Chiwenga, Mohadi continue absconding Parliament

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chinamasa's stolen car recovered

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mutare Museum displays lightning making tools

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Private schools embrace heritage-based education, anti-drugs campaigns

20 hrs ago | 843 Views

Teen kills stepfather over $3

20 hrs ago | 927 Views

Man stabs neighbour during dispute

20 hrs ago | 892 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital Kiosk

22 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tempers flare at Bulawayo Council Chambers

22 hrs ago | 742 Views

Chimombe suffers another setback

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

4 arrested over service station robbery in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 728 Views

Zimbabwe police investigate fatal shooting of Detective in Bulawayo

22 hrs ago | 605 Views

Éclat Chimhama & Rumbie: One's hysteria, pacified by man's presence in bed and the other, perceived deprived!

07 Mar 2025 at 16:24hrs | 288 Views

Mnangagwa Statue Proposal Sparks Outrage: 'A Wasteful and Misguided Idea'

07 Mar 2025 at 16:17hrs | 1253 Views

Tshabangu's court gamble on brink of failure as Welshman Ncube exposes his lies

07 Mar 2025 at 14:13hrs | 833 Views

Bosso new signings revealed

07 Mar 2025 at 10:43hrs | 393 Views

Prince Dube on Kaizer Chiefs radar again

07 Mar 2025 at 10:41hrs | 742 Views

Hubby in court for bedding maids

07 Mar 2025 at 10:40hrs | 1032 Views

Fuel price hike expected this month

07 Mar 2025 at 10:38hrs | 476 Views

Wife destroys maize field after catching husband cheating

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Heavy rains 'restrict' cross border smuggling

07 Mar 2025 at 10:36hrs | 412 Views

Prophet Makandiwa's million-dollar challenge sparks religious firestorm

07 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 1146 Views

Zdamwu bemoans women's discrimination in remuneration

07 Mar 2025 at 09:49hrs | 40 Views

Decoding and explaining the co-existence between Nelson Chamisa and ZANU-PF

07 Mar 2025 at 09:34hrs | 1430 Views

Zanu-PF expels Chiwenga allies

07 Mar 2025 at 09:30hrs | 837 Views

Chamisa's close confidant drops bombshell allegations

07 Mar 2025 at 08:56hrs | 2437 Views

Mwonzora says Zanu-PF punishing him for resisting 2030 agenda

07 Mar 2025 at 08:26hrs | 633 Views

Zimbabwe tobacco auction season opens with 36.8% decline in sales

07 Mar 2025 at 08:25hrs | 109 Views