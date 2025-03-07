Man assaults neighbour over donkey cart

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A man from Umguza has been fined US$300 after being found guilty of assaulting a neighbor during a dispute over an overloaded donkey cart.Clement Ncube (34) appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Challenge Mahembe, facing two counts of assault. He was sentenced to four months in prison, with the sentence suspended on condition of good behavior.The court heard that the altercation occurred on the evening of November 16, 2024, near Tshabangu Farm, Airport Plots in Umguza. Ncube, alongside his brother Clever, who remains at large, attacked Brian Mucheki (45) after a disagreement regarding an overloaded donkey cart.Ncube, in a fit of anger, assaulted Mucheki with both a sjambok and a wooden stick, striking him multiple times across his body. The violence did not end there. When Mxolisi Dube (42) arrived at the scene and attempted to intervene, Ncube turned on him, accusing him of being a witness to the assault.The case highlights ongoing tensions within rural communities over disputes involving property and livestock, often leading to violent confrontations. Ncube's conviction serves as a reminder of the legal consequences of resorting to violence in resolving disputes.