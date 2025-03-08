Chinese boss guns down gold miner in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Chinese mining supervisor, Yang Zhian, 36, has been remanded in custody following the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Pardon Gumbo at Long Fortune Mine in Collen Bawn on March 5, 2025. Zhian is facing charges of murder after an altercation over illegal gold prospecting.According to authorities, Gumbo and a group of artisanal miners entered the mine equipped with metal detectors and a mattock to search for gold. Security guard Gift Tashinga Mandeya attempted to stop the miners, but they ignored his instructions and continued their prospecting activities near a slime dam.Mandeya subsequently alerted Zhian, who reportedly armed himself and fired several shots at the group. Gumbo was struck in the forehead and was later found by authorities. Despite being rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.Zhian appeared in court where he was remanded in custody until March 21, 2025, as investigations into the incident continue. The case has raised concerns over the use of violence in disputes between miners and security personnel at mining sites.