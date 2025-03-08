Latest News Editor's Choice


Unprofessional Scottland FC fined in debut match

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Newly promoted Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Scottland Football Club has been fined a total of US$2,250 for unprofessional conduct during their first league match against Triangle last week.

The club, owned by Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament Scott Sakupwanya, was penalized US$250 for failing to provide a team sheet on time, causing inconvenience to the media. Additionally, their executive reportedly chased away journalists from the designated media section in the VIP area, further violating PSL regulations.

Scottland FC also received a separate US$2,000 fine for failing to control their fans, who were accused of vandalizing bucket seats in the VIP enclosure.

As the club looks to put these issues behind them, they will face a tough challenge against league giants CAPS United at Rufaro Stadium this Sunday in their second league match.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Scottland, #Fine, #Psl

