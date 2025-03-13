17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWENTY-FOUR international exhibitors from 17 countries have confirmed their participation in this year's 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), scheduled for next month.The event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with an increase in foreign exhibitor participation serving as a strong endorsement of Zimbabwe as a favourable investment and trade destination. This reflects positively on the Second Republic's engagement and re-engagement foreign policy.Last year, 13 countries participated in Zimbabwe's premier annual trade exhibition. This year, the country aims to attract even more participants as preparations gain momentum.Since coming to power in 2017, President Mnangagwa's administration has made economic diplomacy an integral part of the Government's foreign policy. The mandate of the ZITF Company, responsible for organising the exhibition, includes spearheading national branding efforts, promoting investment, and driving economic growth.Organisers have stated that, to date, 47,140.87 square metres of the available space - representing 95.2 percent of the total - has been taken up by 435 direct exhibitors.This year's trade showcase will run from April 21 to 26 at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) in Bulawayo under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape."Providing an update on the state of preparedness, ZITF Company board chairman Mr. Busisa Moyo said the exhibition would position Zimbabwe as a competitive hub for trade and investment. He further highlighted the ZITF Company's enduring legacy and role in shaping Zimbabwe's industrial landscape over the decades."Preparations for the ZITF 2025 edition, taking place from April 21-26 2025 at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) in Bulawayo, are gaining momentum," said Mr. Moyo."As one of Africa's premier trade showcases, ZITF continues to play a pivotal role in driving industrial growth, fostering business connections, and positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive hub for trade and investment."This year's edition is expected to bring together a diverse mix of local and international exhibitors, investors, and policymakers, setting the stage for transformative economic dialogue and collaboration."As the annual trade showcase celebrates its Blue Sapphire edition - marking 65 years of exhibition excellence - Mr. Moyo said this year's event is expected to make significant strides in fostering collaboration among industries and countries, strengthening economic ties, and advancing mechanisation in industrial sectors."This milestone edition will highlight ZITF's enduring legacy and its role in shaping Zimbabwe's industrial landscape over the decades," said Mr. Moyo."As preparations for the international, multi-sectoral trade show reach their peak, exhibitor uptake has been highly encouraging."We are currently at 95.2 percent of space capacity, with 435 direct exhibitors having taken up 47,140.87 square metres of the designated 49,499 square metres."International participation is also very strong. To date, we have 24 confirmed international exhibitors from 17 countries. This compares favourably with the booking situation at the same time last year, when 13 countries had secured space. Last year's closing total was 27 countries represented."The ZITF Company recently launched a series of regional roadshows in Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia to signal the official countdown to the 65th edition of its annual exhibition in Bulawayo. The Botswana leg of the roadshow, set for Gaborone, is scheduled for today. Mr. Moyo said more international roadshows were planned.The roadshows' tailored presentations and interactive networking sessions have been highlighting the benefits of participating in ZITF events and exploring regional collaboration opportunities."Each roadshow has had between 50 and 80 delegates in attendance, including heads of mission based in the visited countries but accredited to Zimbabwe, trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, business member organisations (BMOs), media, Zimbabwean diaspora business associations, as well as individual potential private-sector exhibitors," said Mr. Moyo."These engagements have received positive feedback from industry stakeholders, with many expressing enthusiasm about the opportunities ZITF 2025 will offer."The roadshows have not only expanded ZITF's reach but also reinforced its role as a key driver of regional economic cooperation."He said the event would feature individual companies and organisations from Afghanistan, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Pakistan, showcasing their products and services. Additionally, several countries and regional bodies will participate through organised delegations, underscoring their commitment to fostering trade and economic partnerships.These include Belarus, China, the European Union, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America."Beyond exhibitors, the event will also welcome high-level delegations from India (organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)), who will be attending as visitors to explore business and investment opportunities," added Mr. Moyo.The ZITF Company has projected that more than 800 exhibitors, 30 exhibiting countries, at least 10,000 business exhibitors, and over 75,000 visitors will take part in this year's exhibitions.