Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWENTY-FOUR international exhibitors from 17 countries have confirmed their participation in this year's 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), scheduled for next month.

The event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with an increase in foreign exhibitor participation serving as a strong endorsement of Zimbabwe as a favourable investment and trade destination. This reflects positively on the Second Republic's engagement and re-engagement foreign policy.

Last year, 13 countries participated in Zimbabwe's premier annual trade exhibition. This year, the country aims to attract even more participants as preparations gain momentum.

Since coming to power in 2017, President Mnangagwa's administration has made economic diplomacy an integral part of the Government's foreign policy. The mandate of the ZITF Company, responsible for organising the exhibition, includes spearheading national branding efforts, promoting investment, and driving economic growth.

Organisers have stated that, to date, 47,140.87 square metres of the available space - representing 95.2 percent of the total - has been taken up by 435 direct exhibitors.

This year's trade showcase will run from April 21 to 26 at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) in Bulawayo under the theme "Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape."

Providing an update on the state of preparedness, ZITF Company board chairman Mr. Busisa Moyo said the exhibition would position Zimbabwe as a competitive hub for trade and investment. He further highlighted the ZITF Company's enduring legacy and role in shaping Zimbabwe's industrial landscape over the decades.

"Preparations for the ZITF 2025 edition, taking place from April 21-26 2025 at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City (ZICES) in Bulawayo, are gaining momentum," said Mr. Moyo.

"As one of Africa's premier trade showcases, ZITF continues to play a pivotal role in driving industrial growth, fostering business connections, and positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive hub for trade and investment.

"This year's edition is expected to bring together a diverse mix of local and international exhibitors, investors, and policymakers, setting the stage for transformative economic dialogue and collaboration."

As the annual trade showcase celebrates its Blue Sapphire edition - marking 65 years of exhibition excellence - Mr. Moyo said this year's event is expected to make significant strides in fostering collaboration among industries and countries, strengthening economic ties, and advancing mechanisation in industrial sectors.

"This milestone edition will highlight ZITF's enduring legacy and its role in shaping Zimbabwe's industrial landscape over the decades," said Mr. Moyo.

"As preparations for the international, multi-sectoral trade show reach their peak, exhibitor uptake has been highly encouraging.

"We are currently at 95.2 percent of space capacity, with 435 direct exhibitors having taken up 47,140.87 square metres of the designated 49,499 square metres.

"International participation is also very strong. To date, we have 24 confirmed international exhibitors from 17 countries. This compares favourably with the booking situation at the same time last year, when 13 countries had secured space. Last year's closing total was 27 countries represented."

The ZITF Company recently launched a series of regional roadshows in Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia to signal the official countdown to the 65th edition of its annual exhibition in Bulawayo. The Botswana leg of the roadshow, set for Gaborone, is scheduled for today. Mr. Moyo said more international roadshows were planned.

The roadshows' tailored presentations and interactive networking sessions have been highlighting the benefits of participating in ZITF events and exploring regional collaboration opportunities.

"Each roadshow has had between 50 and 80 delegates in attendance, including heads of mission based in the visited countries but accredited to Zimbabwe, trade promotion agencies, chambers of commerce, business member organisations (BMOs), media, Zimbabwean diaspora business associations, as well as individual potential private-sector exhibitors," said Mr. Moyo.

"These engagements have received positive feedback from industry stakeholders, with many expressing enthusiasm about the opportunities ZITF 2025 will offer.

"The roadshows have not only expanded ZITF's reach but also reinforced its role as a key driver of regional economic cooperation."

He said the event would feature individual companies and organisations from Afghanistan, Canada, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Pakistan, showcasing their products and services. Additionally, several countries and regional bodies will participate through organised delegations, underscoring their commitment to fostering trade and economic partnerships.

These include Belarus, China, the European Union, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

"Beyond exhibitors, the event will also welcome high-level delegations from India (organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)), who will be attending as visitors to explore business and investment opportunities," added Mr. Moyo.

The ZITF Company has projected that more than 800 exhibitors, 30 exhibiting countries, at least 10,000 business exhibitors, and over 75,000 visitors will take part in this year's exhibitions.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

3 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mafume defied Council to endorse Geo Pomona deal

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

17 hrs ago | 823 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

18 hrs ago | 117 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 414 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

18 hrs ago | 415 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

18 hrs ago | 1223 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

18 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

19 hrs ago | 322 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

19 hrs ago | 626 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

21 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

21 hrs ago | 549 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

13 Mar 2025 at 09:52hrs | 1552 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

13 Mar 2025 at 07:44hrs | 758 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

13 Mar 2025 at 07:43hrs | 436 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

13 Mar 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1135 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

13 Mar 2025 at 07:36hrs | 493 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

13 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 986 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

13 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 196 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

13 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 3301 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

13 Mar 2025 at 07:10hrs | 259 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

13 Mar 2025 at 06:57hrs | 1709 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

13 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 231 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

13 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 150 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

13 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 357 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

13 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 428 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

13 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 434 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

12 Mar 2025 at 22:24hrs | 1280 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

12 Mar 2025 at 22:21hrs | 393 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

12 Mar 2025 at 22:18hrs | 216 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

12 Mar 2025 at 22:13hrs | 861 Views