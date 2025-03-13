Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Gweru regional magistrate Christopher Maturure on Wednesday acquitted Chinese national Liu Haifeng, who had been facing a charge of attempted murder.

The State had alleged that in January this year, Liu (52) fired gunshots at Kholwani Dube, an employee at Ming Chang Sino Africa Bijou Farm, located on the outskirts of Gweru in the Midlands province, following a labour dispute.

In his ruling, Maturure stated that Dube was, in fact, the aggressor in the incident. The magistrate further ruled that the second State witness failed to corroborate evidence submitted by the complainant, leading to Liu’s acquittal.

Haifeng was represented by lawyers from Gundu, Dube, and Pamacheche Legal Practitioners.

According to the State’s case, on January 21, 2025, at around 4 PM, Liu, a farm manager at Bijou Farm in Lower Gweru, fired three shots towards Dube following a misunderstanding. The dispute arose after Liu assigned Dube a task, which he allegedly refused to carry out. Dube was then served with a suspension letter but refused to leave the workplace without his salary.

During the altercation, another Chinese national, Wang Jun, a stores man at the farm, arrived and allegedly joined the conflict. It was alleged that Liu dropped his pistol, which Wang then picked up and used to threaten Dube by pointing it at his head before pressing him to the ground and tying him with a wire.

In his defence, Liu stated that he only fired two warning shots in the air after Dube turned violent, allegedly threatening to run over his Chinese employers with a grader.

The case was prosecuted by Monica Mungwena.

The acquittal comes at a time when the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has raised concerns over the increasing use of firearms by Chinese nationals and their perceived disregard for Zimbabwe’s labour laws.

A recent case that has drawn national attention is the fatal shooting of Pardon Gumbo (31), an artisanal miner, by Yang Zhian at Long Fortune Mine in Colleen Bawn, Gwanda. Additionally, the death of Taurai Dzova, a Zimbabwean employee at Sino Africa, also reported at Bijou Farm, Lower Gweru, has sparked further scrutiny. In Dzova’s case, a hurried compensation agreement with his family raised suspicions among labour rights groups.

ZHRC has pointed out several incidents where Chinese employers have been implicated in labour rights violations, particularly in the mining and agricultural sectors.

“The commission also notes the disturbing reports involving the use of firearms by Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe,” the rights body said in a statement. “Such actions contravene Zimbabwe’s culture of responsible gun ownership and our legal framework. Foreign nationals operating in Zimbabwe and locals alike must adhere strictly to our laws and respect human life.”

The commission further stated that it would engage the Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe over the issue, as tensions continue to rise over alleged labour abuses involving Chinese employers.

Zimbabwe has witnessed increasing reports of labour disputes involving Chinese employers, with some cases escalating to violent confrontations. Employees at Chinese-owned mining and agricultural enterprises have frequently complained of unfair treatment, low wages, and unsafe working conditions. The use of firearms in such disputes has raised alarms, with labour unions calling for stricter regulations on firearm possession among foreign investors.

As the government continues its engagement and re-engagement policy to attract foreign investment, incidents such as these have sparked debate on balancing economic partnerships with the protection of workers’ rights and adherence to Zimbabwean laws.

Source - newsday
More on: #Court, #Miner, #Acquitted

Comments

Bulawayo plots for sale

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mafume defied Council to endorse Geo Pomona deal

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

18 hrs ago | 832 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

18 hrs ago | 143 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

18 hrs ago | 118 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 416 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

18 hrs ago | 417 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

18 hrs ago | 349 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

18 hrs ago | 1233 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

18 hrs ago | 73 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

18 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

19 hrs ago | 748 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

20 hrs ago | 323 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

20 hrs ago | 630 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

21 hrs ago | 892 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

22 hrs ago | 551 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

13 Mar 2025 at 09:52hrs | 1558 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

13 Mar 2025 at 07:44hrs | 759 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

13 Mar 2025 at 07:43hrs | 436 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

13 Mar 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1137 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

13 Mar 2025 at 07:36hrs | 494 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

13 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 988 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

13 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 196 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

13 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 3312 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

13 Mar 2025 at 07:10hrs | 260 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

13 Mar 2025 at 06:57hrs | 1717 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

13 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 231 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

13 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 150 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

13 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 357 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

13 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 429 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

13 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 435 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

12 Mar 2025 at 22:24hrs | 1281 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

12 Mar 2025 at 22:21hrs | 394 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

12 Mar 2025 at 22:18hrs | 216 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

12 Mar 2025 at 22:13hrs | 866 Views