Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the ethical and strategic implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country. This was highlighted during a validation workshop on AI Ethics Readiness Assessment Methodology held in Harare on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, ICT permanent secretary Beaullar Chirume emphasized the need for preparedness in addressing AI-related risks while harnessing its potential for national development.

"We are in a digital era where AI applications such as Meta AI, DeepSeek, and ChatGPT have taken our cyberspace by storm, exposing us to possible vulnerabilities online," said Chirume. "We need to be prepared as a people. We need to be vigilant going forward."

Chirume expressed gratitude to UNESCO for developing a framework that guides the ethical use and governance of AI.

"In order to guarantee accountability, responsibility, transparency, and the requisite rules in a number of crucial policy areas, including gender, the environment, and communication and information, the recommendation outlines the steps that member states must take," she added.

She further stated that Zimbabwe is conducting a readiness assessment to evaluate the application and adaptability of AI in the country.

"The instruments suggested in the recommendation, such as the Readiness Assessment Methodology, are among the crucial implementation pillars," she noted.

UNESCO regional director and representative Nisha highlighted that AI presents both opportunities and challenges, necessitating robust ethical frameworks to guide its use.

"We explored AI's potential and risks, as well as the necessity for strong ethical frameworks to direct its use in a way that upholds human rights, encourages equity, and supports openness," she said.

"It is a representation of our shared vision for an ethical AI environment in Zimbabwe that emphasizes inclusivity and accountability while being consistent with our national interests and values."

United Nations resident coordinator Edward Kallon underscored the importance of AI as a key driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, urging Zimbabwe to position itself strategically to maximize AI-driven opportunities.

"In view of these realities, countries across the globe are increasingly positioning themselves to take full advantage of opportunities presented by these technological innovations and, in particular, artificial intelligence, to advance their respective national development agendas and, consequently, transform the lives of their citizens," said Kallon.

"It is, however, also true that as transformative as these technologies are, there are many risks associated with them, both inherent and overt, that cannot be overlooked. These must be addressed to ensure AI systems in both the public and private sectors are ethically compliant."

The workshop served as a critical step in Zimbabwe’s journey towards establishing a responsible AI governance framework that balances innovation with ethical considerations, reinforcing the government’s commitment to digital transformation and national development.

Source - newsday
More on: #Regulate, #Use

Comments

Bulawayo plots for sale

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

3 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mafume defied Council to endorse Geo Pomona deal

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

3 hrs ago | 493 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

17 hrs ago | 824 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

17 hrs ago | 143 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

18 hrs ago | 117 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 414 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

18 hrs ago | 415 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

18 hrs ago | 347 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

18 hrs ago | 1223 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

18 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

19 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

19 hrs ago | 322 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

19 hrs ago | 627 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

21 hrs ago | 891 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

21 hrs ago | 549 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

13 Mar 2025 at 09:52hrs | 1553 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

13 Mar 2025 at 07:44hrs | 758 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

13 Mar 2025 at 07:43hrs | 436 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

13 Mar 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1136 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

13 Mar 2025 at 07:36hrs | 493 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

13 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 987 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

13 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 196 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

13 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 3303 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

13 Mar 2025 at 07:10hrs | 259 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

13 Mar 2025 at 06:57hrs | 1709 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

13 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 231 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

13 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 150 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

13 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 357 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

13 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 428 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

13 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 434 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

12 Mar 2025 at 22:24hrs | 1280 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

12 Mar 2025 at 22:21hrs | 393 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

12 Mar 2025 at 22:18hrs | 216 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

12 Mar 2025 at 22:13hrs | 862 Views