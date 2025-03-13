Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the ethical and strategic implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country. This was highlighted during a validation workshop on AI Ethics Readiness Assessment Methodology held in Harare on Wednesday.Speaking at the event, ICT permanent secretary Beaullar Chirume emphasized the need for preparedness in addressing AI-related risks while harnessing its potential for national development."We are in a digital era where AI applications such as Meta AI, DeepSeek, and ChatGPT have taken our cyberspace by storm, exposing us to possible vulnerabilities online," said Chirume. "We need to be prepared as a people. We need to be vigilant going forward."Chirume expressed gratitude to UNESCO for developing a framework that guides the ethical use and governance of AI."In order to guarantee accountability, responsibility, transparency, and the requisite rules in a number of crucial policy areas, including gender, the environment, and communication and information, the recommendation outlines the steps that member states must take," she added.She further stated that Zimbabwe is conducting a readiness assessment to evaluate the application and adaptability of AI in the country."The instruments suggested in the recommendation, such as the Readiness Assessment Methodology, are among the crucial implementation pillars," she noted.UNESCO regional director and representative Nisha highlighted that AI presents both opportunities and challenges, necessitating robust ethical frameworks to guide its use."We explored AI's potential and risks, as well as the necessity for strong ethical frameworks to direct its use in a way that upholds human rights, encourages equity, and supports openness," she said."It is a representation of our shared vision for an ethical AI environment in Zimbabwe that emphasizes inclusivity and accountability while being consistent with our national interests and values."United Nations resident coordinator Edward Kallon underscored the importance of AI as a key driver of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, urging Zimbabwe to position itself strategically to maximize AI-driven opportunities."In view of these realities, countries across the globe are increasingly positioning themselves to take full advantage of opportunities presented by these technological innovations and, in particular, artificial intelligence, to advance their respective national development agendas and, consequently, transform the lives of their citizens," said Kallon."It is, however, also true that as transformative as these technologies are, there are many risks associated with them, both inherent and overt, that cannot be overlooked. These must be addressed to ensure AI systems in both the public and private sectors are ethically compliant."The workshop served as a critical step in Zimbabwe’s journey towards establishing a responsible AI governance framework that balances innovation with ethical considerations, reinforcing the government’s commitment to digital transformation and national development.