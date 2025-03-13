Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Warriors coach Michael Nees has challenged France-based striker Tino Kadewere to work hard and regain his top form after a lengthy injury layoff saw him miss out on a national team call-up for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.The Nantes forward was unable to join the national team late last year due to injuries, as Zimbabwe fought for a place at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Morocco. He has also been left out of the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Nigeria next week.Zimbabwe is set to face Benin next Thursday before traveling to Nigeria for a crucial encounter against the Super Eagles on March 25.Nees announced a 23-member squad on Wednesday, prompting questions about whether Kadewere still has a future in the team. The 29-year-old forward has not featured for Nantes this year, having played only eight matches last season, all before December."I have constant conversations with Tino. He was unfortunately made a scapegoat last time, accused of faking an injury," Nees said."But he was out for five months. So, I think everybody who publicly criticized him should apologize. He has been out of action since November."The German coach assured that Kadewere remains in his plans but must prove his fitness and form to earn a recall."Tino is, of course, in our list. He plays at a very high level," Nees stated."He must just get the confidence back into his body, the fitness, the self-belief that his body can cope with everything. And then we will invite him and assess him. If he performs well, he will be invited."Nees emphasized the importance of game time for Kadewere before he can be reconsidered for selection."Even if he returns to the squad at his club over the weekend, it would be too early," Nees added. "He was out of action for five months. It's too early. Same with Bill Antonio. He was out of action for over a year with an ACL injury."Despite the setback, Nees reassured that his relationship with Kadewere remains strong, with open and respectful communication.The Warriors are aiming for a strong performance in the World Cup qualifiers, and Nees is banking on a squad that is fit and ready to compete at the highest level.