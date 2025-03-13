Bosso sweat over injuries

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Highlanders are facing an injury crisis ahead of their crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Green Fuel in Chisumbanje. Coach Kelvin Kaindu is hoping that some of his key players, currently nursing injuries, can pass late fitness tests before the match on Saturday.Kaindu remained tight-lipped on the identity of the injured players or whether the club had successfully registered new signings after FIFA lifted their transfer ban earlier this week. Highlanders had been barred from registering new players due to an outstanding debt of approximately US$27,000 owed to former coach Baltemar Britto and his assistant Antonio Torres."In terms of our logistics and preparations, so far so good. We just hope that some of our players who were on the injury list and those who picked up minor knocks from the last game will be fit for the match," Kaindu said."On the players, sometimes it becomes a bit difficult for us as coaches to reveal exactly those that have picked up knocks. Sometimes we try to keep it confidential so that we may protect one or two individuals."Kaindu remained optimistic that some of the affected players would be available for selection, as they were undergoing light training ahead of the trip."Some are doing light training and we just hope that today (Friday) as we do our last training session, they will be available for selection," he added.Highlanders received a significant boost on Wednesday when FIFA lifted the transfer ban. However, Kaindu deferred to the club for further updates on any potential new signings."On the FIFA ban, I am sure the club has issued a statement about the situation. If there are any other developments, I am sure the club will definitely give us an update."Bosso started the season on a disappointing note, losing 1-0 to newly promoted MWOS FC, but bounced back with a dominant 4-0 victory over Kwekwe United at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday.Meanwhile, Green Fuel, coached by Taurai Mangwiro, are still searching for their first win of the season. They drew 1-1 against CAPS United in their opening match before falling 1-0 to Ngezi Platinum last weekend.Mangwiro insisted that his side was not intimidated by Highlanders' strong performance in their previous match."It's been a mixed bag for us. We drew and lost our last league match, but it's still early days," Mangwiro said. "We are looking forward to the match against Bosso and we are hoping to get a positive result."He added: "We are not fazed by Highlanders' victory in their last league match. They earned it. But it's a new game, a new challenge. We have a proud record at home and we will fight hard."Green Fuel maintained an unbeaten home record last season, and Mangwiro is hoping his team will continue their strong home performances."We hope that we will maintain our good record as we did not lose a single match at home last season. I am hoping that the team will deliver."He also confirmed that his squad is at full strength with no injuries or suspensions."We have a full squad. We are injury- and suspension-free," he said. "We urge our supporters to come out in their numbers as they play a critical role in rallying behind the team as we seek our first set of three points."