Blessed Mhlanga back in court

Heart & Soul TV head of news Blessed Mhlanga will return to the Harare Magistrates Court today to face charges of incitement to violence.Harare magistrate Farai Gwitima previously remanded Mhlanga in custody, citing concerns that he could interfere with witnesses if released on bail."It is my considered view that given his position at work, if granted bail, he is likely to interfere," Gwitima said during Mhlanga’s initial court appearance. "Of critical importance, some of the witnesses have not been retired, hence his release will jeopardise investigations."Following his remand, Mhlanga approached the High Court for bail. However, High Court judge Justice Gibson Mandaza indefinitely adjourned the hearing to consider an application for the use of video evidence in the case.Justice Mandaza stated that he would announce a new date for the bail hearing after reviewing the defence’s request for electronic and video recordings, which form the basis of the State’s case against Mhlanga. The journalist, who was arrested two weeks ago, is accused of inciting violence through his media activities.Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, argued before Justice Mandaza on Wednesday that the video evidence would help the court arrive at an informed verdict, highlighting discrepancies between the request for remand form and the alleged recordings the State is relying upon.The State countered, arguing that the defence should have requested the evidence at the magistrates court, where Mhlanga initially appeared. However, Mhike refuted this claim, pointing to the court transcript, which he said showed that he had indeed requested the evidence, but magistrate Gwitima had refused to cooperate.Mhlanga’s arrest followed interviews he allegedly conducted with war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza, who has been vocal against the ED2030 agenda, a controversial move aimed at extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in power by two years to 2030.Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for Geza, who is wanted for questioning over incitement to violence, undermining the authority of the President, and theft charges.Mhlanga remains in custody as the court proceedings continue.