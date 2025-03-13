Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has requested authorization to utilize part of its allocation from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) for the procurement of tools, plant, and equipment aimed at the rehabilitation and construction of roads.The request is outlined in the council's latest meeting minutes concerning the local authority’s road projects for the year 2025. According to the department of works, BCC was allocated a total of ZiG61,986,822 (approximately US$2.35 million) by Zinara for both periodic and routine maintenance works for the upcoming year.The department has proposed to allocate 70% of this allocation, or ZiG43,390,775.40 (around US$1.64 million), towards periodic maintenance projects. These will include major works such as the overlaying of Matopos Road, one of the key infrastructural projects for the city.The remaining 30%, equating to ZiG18,596,046.60 (around US$704,675.97), is to be earmarked for routine maintenance throughout the city. This will cover essential activities such as pothole patching, crack sealing, and slurry sealing to maintain the quality of the road network.The allocation was calculated using the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) interbank exchange rate of US$1 to ZiG26.3895 as of February 5, 2025.However, the minutes also indicated that the department plans to amend the initial 2025 Zinara-funded Road Works Implementation Plan, which was submitted earlier in the year. This decision follows a meeting on January 30, 2025, between Zinara CEO Nkosilathi Ncube, Bulawayo mayor David Coltart, and town clerk Christopher Dube.The proposed amendments come as a result of delays in the procurement process and the rising cost of hiring plant and equipment from contractors. In response, the department proposed that the funds originally allocated for the rehabilitation of Matopos Road be redirected to procure plant, equipment, and tools for the city’s own use.Instead of continuing to hire equipment or engage contractors for road works, BCC intends to purchase its own machinery. The expected savings from this shift in strategy would be redirected to acquire additional materials necessary for road repairs and construction.The council's decision to use in-house plant and equipment is expected to streamline the maintenance process, cut costs, and increase efficiency in road construction. BCC is seeking formal approval to utilize the 2025 Zinara allocation of ZiG61,986,822 (US$2.35 million) for the procurement of the necessary plant, equipment, tools, and materials for these vital road projects.The outcome of this proposal will be closely watched, as successful implementation could pave the way for more self-sufficient and cost-effective management of Bulawayo's road infrastructure.