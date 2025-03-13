Mafume defied Council to endorse Geo Pomona deal

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has endorsed a controversial agreement for Geo Pomona Waste Management to take over refuse collection in the capital, despite objections from the city's councillors. The deal, which has sparked concerns over lack of consultation and transparency, was approved by the Ministry of Local Government, but it has raised eyebrows within the Harare City Council.According to council minutes from December 2024, the Harare City Council Environmental Management Committee rejected the proposal for Geo Pomona to take over waste management, including personnel, vehicles, and equipment, from the City Council. The committee affirmed its previous decision made in September 2024, which stated that the council did not agree with the central government's move to manage waste collection in Harare. However, the committee expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the relevant ministries."That Council affirms its previous decision recorded under Item 5 of the Minutes of this Committee dated 25th September 2024 that Council does not agree with the takeover of the waste management function including personnel, vehicles, and equipment by Central Government but is open for dialogue with the relevant Ministry," the minutes read.Despite this opposition, Mayor Mafume proceeded with the deal, citing a partnership with the Ministry of Local Government. The ministry, led by Minister Daniel Garwe, backed the agreement, leading to Geo Pomona Waste Management, headed by Delish Nguwaya, being granted the mandate to handle waste collection.Councillors were reportedly taken aback when the deal was made public without an official council resolution. "Council now discussed the matter with a member reporting that residents were alleging that they had seen His Worship, the Mayor on social media signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd when Council did not have a resolution granting authority for the MOU," the minutes revealed.Residents have also voiced concerns about the deal, accusing city officials of imposing decisions without proper consultation. The takeover has been described by some as a potential breeding ground for corruption, given the lack of public involvement and the absence of transparency in the process.Initially, Mayor Mafume had opposed Geo Pomona’s involvement with the city's dumping sites, but he has since changed his stance, agreeing to collaborate with the company to clear the city’s waste. When questioned about the agreement, Mafume explained that waste management had been declared a national disaster by the government, and following an appeal from the City of Harare for assistance, the government responded by involving the private sector.He further clarified that the tripartite arrangement involved the Ministry of Local Government, Geo Pomona Waste Management, and the City of Harare, and that the City of Harare would bear no financial responsibility in the deal."The tripartite arrangement comprised the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Geo Pomona Waste Management (Pvt) Ltd, and City of Harare, and the City would have no financial obligation," read the minutes.Once fully operational, Geo Pomona Waste Management will be responsible for collecting 650 tonnes of refuse daily at a rate of US$40 per tonne. While the deal aims to address the city’s long-standing waste management issues, it has raised concerns among residents and councillors alike about the transparency and accountability of the process.