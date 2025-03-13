Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A resolution passed by Zanu-PF at its annual conference in Bulawayo last year calling for constitutional amendments to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power until 2030 is being exploited by "a few individuals" to fuel divisions in the party, the party's chairperson Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said Thursday.

Muchinguri said some party activists were being targeted for disciplinary action in the provinces by those who have "weaponised" the "2030" slogan, she told a state-of-the party indaba at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare.

"Allow me to put the 21st National People's Conference resolution number one under spotlight. Party leadership has observed, with dismay, the abuse of the resolution and the weaponisation of the '2030' slogan," she said.

"The resolution is a collective outcome that cannot be monopolised by a few individuals for personal gain and glory. These few individuals are now exploiting the resolution and the 2030 slogan to provoke discord and petty disciplinary cases. This must stop forthwith.

"You're all aware that the resolution was and is supported by everyone hence let us give the requisite party protocol time to process it accordingly."

Muchinguri, who is also the defence minister and is seen as an ally of Mnangagwa's ambitious deputy Constantino Chiwenga, appeared to take issue with recent organised attacks on Chiwenga by a section of the party who sang songs denigrating him at the National Heroes Acre, while extolling Mnangagwa.

Muchinguri claimed this posed a "national security risk," without explaining.

She railed: "It is shameful for any leader to always be seized with primitive and sometimes barbaric political bickering and chicanery which divides the party. Such behaviour is a bonus arsenal for our opposition forces.

"The consequence of such a smear campaign amongst ourselves is the propagation of artificial factionalism… Our president and entire presidium must be protected by shunning factionalism which is a mere figment of imagination by self-serving individuals. This then degenerates into a national security risk."

Claiming that opposition politics "is currently dead," Muchinguri said "divisive elements within have become our greatest undoing."

She added: "Even some of our own affiliates, like the churches, are now being infiltrated by the enemy [within]."

Mnangagwa is in his second and final term as president, but some of his fanatical supporters – mainly elites surviving on patronage – are pushing an agenda to amend the constitution and remove term limits. The plan faces many legal and political hurdles, with Chiwenga reportedly opposed to it.

Mnangagwa insists he will step down when his term ends in 2028, but few believe him.

Source - zimlive

Comments

Bulawayo plots for sale

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Mafume defied Council to endorse Geo Pomona deal

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

3 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

18 hrs ago | 833 Views

Organisational consequences of non-compliance with Zimbabwe's Data Protection Regulations

18 hrs ago | 143 Views

The Second Republic: A Journey of Transformation and Unyielding Progress

18 hrs ago | 118 Views

MRP Appeals to CICC Over Zanu PF's Crimes Against Humanity in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 416 Views

If land was the reason for the liberation struggle, why must Zimbabweans now buy it?

18 hrs ago | 418 Views

Politics collapsed Zimbabwean economy

18 hrs ago | 349 Views

Prophet Magaya defies court order, GetBucks seeks police intervention

18 hrs ago | 1233 Views

India charms Zim SMEs, collaboration bears fruits

18 hrs ago | 73 Views

Armed robbers attack home of Kirsty Coventry's parents

18 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Zipra war vets back Geza's call for change

19 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa honours vapostori4ED leader

20 hrs ago | 323 Views

MK23 forces South Africa and allies out of DRC

20 hrs ago | 630 Views

Magistrate issues arrest warrant for top lawyer

21 hrs ago | 894 Views

Zambian couple arrested for attempting to smuggle three Zimbabwean children

22 hrs ago | 551 Views

Bulawayo woman remanded over US$24 000 theft during armed robbery incident

13 Mar 2025 at 09:52hrs | 1559 Views

Mudenda rejects coal mining proposal inside Hwange National Park

13 Mar 2025 at 07:44hrs | 759 Views

Withheld evidence delays bail application of journalist Blessed Mhlanga

13 Mar 2025 at 07:43hrs | 436 Views

Missing Zimbabwean man, 47, found drowned in Welsh river

13 Mar 2025 at 07:42hrs | 1138 Views

Zanu-PF MP acquitted of rape

13 Mar 2025 at 07:36hrs | 494 Views

Pastor jailed for incestuous relationship with stepdaughter

13 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 988 Views

'Only 3,000 out of 16,000 kombis operating in Harare are registered'

13 Mar 2025 at 07:35hrs | 196 Views

Bombshell fires up Zimbabwe's succession battle

13 Mar 2025 at 07:16hrs | 3312 Views

Mutizwa gets Mngqithi's Arrows revival into full swing in Polokwane

13 Mar 2025 at 07:10hrs | 260 Views

Massive pothole at busy Bulawayo intersection causes havoc

13 Mar 2025 at 06:57hrs | 1717 Views

Govt orders clearance of 'illegal' vending sites within 48 hours

13 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 231 Views

9 killed in Zimbabwe crocodile attacks in 2 months

13 Mar 2025 at 06:54hrs | 150 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce new law to regulate social media use

13 Mar 2025 at 06:53hrs | 357 Views

Boy finally buried after 16 days of family dispute

13 Mar 2025 at 06:51hrs | 429 Views

CCC councillor arrested over Mnangagwa WhatsApp video

13 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 435 Views

Harare residents threaten legal action over church noise

12 Mar 2025 at 22:24hrs | 1282 Views

A leader who fears prison will always imprison his opponents!

12 Mar 2025 at 22:21hrs | 394 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' won't work until local products meet quality standards

12 Mar 2025 at 22:18hrs | 216 Views

Mine workers around Gwanda chronicle cocktail of unfair labour practices

12 Mar 2025 at 22:13hrs | 866 Views