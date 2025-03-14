Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) will introduce a parole system in June this year, marking a major shift in the country's correctional approach. The system will allow eligible inmates to serve the remainder of their sentences under supervised release, facilitating their reintegration into society.

The ZPCS is implementing the system in collaboration with regional and international experts, including delegates from Zambia, Namibia, and the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights, who participated in a recent three-day engagement in Harare to discuss the parole framework.

ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said the system is expected to help reduce Zimbabwe's overcrowded prison population.

"By implementing a parole system, we can significantly reduce the prison population, thereby alleviating the strain on our correctional facilities. This, in turn, will improve living conditions for inmates and enhance the overall efficiency of our prison system," said Chihobvu.

"Furthermore, a parole system will provide an opportunity for rehabilitated offenders to reintegrate into society and become productive citizens once again. This not only benefits the individuals but also contributes to the overall safety and well-being of our communities."

The parole system will be managed by the State Parole Board, which will assess inmates based on factors such as good conduct, self-discipline, and responsibility before granting supervised release.

Parole does not equate to a full pardon but is a conditional release where the individual must follow set rules. Violations of parole conditions could result in the parolee being sent back to prison to complete their sentence.

Experts from Namibia, Zambia, and human rights organizations have pledged support for Zimbabwe's transition to a parole-based correctional system.

"We are convinced that Zimbabwe can implement the parole system, and we are ready to assist in the implementation process," said Emilige von Zly from Namibia's Correctional Service.

One participant at the engagement expressed optimism: "I am eager to apply the knowledge gained from this engagement to help establish an effective parole system in our country. I am confident that it will have a positive impact on our correctional system as a whole."

While the State Parole Board will handle most cases, early releases can also be approved by the President, the Commissioner-General of Prisons, or the Minister responsible for prisons and correctional services.

As Zimbabwe moves towards implementing the parole system, authorities believe it will not only ease congestion in prisons but also provide inmates with a structured path to rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Source - zbc

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

49 mins ago | 25 Views

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

9 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

9 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

11 hrs ago | 547 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

11 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

11 hrs ago | 69 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

11 hrs ago | 41 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Dealers lace biscuits with drugs

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

US expels 'race-baiting' South African ambassador

11 hrs ago | 432 Views

Regime change Khama refused entry into Angola

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chiwenga reeks of cruelty, says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

'Do side hustles,' Mark Ngwazi encourages musicians

14 Mar 2025 at 19:56hrs | 322 Views

Zimbabwe

14 Mar 2025 at 19:46hrs | 312 Views

POSB starts selling Belarus tractors

14 Mar 2025 at 17:28hrs | 910 Views

South Africa blackmailed on United States consulate in Johannesburg

14 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 1415 Views

Blessed Mhlanga docket classified as security record

14 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 947 Views

Chief dies in fatal accident on Harare-Mutare highway

14 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

14 Mar 2025 at 07:08hrs | 2432 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

14 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1897 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

14 Mar 2025 at 07:02hrs | 2407 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

14 Mar 2025 at 06:58hrs | 678 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

14 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 1193 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 1328 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 280 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 765 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 115 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

14 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 244 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

14 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 222 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 342 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 114 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

14 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 426 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

14 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 653 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

14 Mar 2025 at 06:43hrs | 50 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

13 Mar 2025 at 16:38hrs | 964 Views