Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) will introduce a parole system in June this year, marking a major shift in the country's correctional approach. The system will allow eligible inmates to serve the remainder of their sentences under supervised release, facilitating their reintegration into society.The ZPCS is implementing the system in collaboration with regional and international experts, including delegates from Zambia, Namibia, and the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights, who participated in a recent three-day engagement in Harare to discuss the parole framework.ZPCS Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu said the system is expected to help reduce Zimbabwe's overcrowded prison population."By implementing a parole system, we can significantly reduce the prison population, thereby alleviating the strain on our correctional facilities. This, in turn, will improve living conditions for inmates and enhance the overall efficiency of our prison system," said Chihobvu."Furthermore, a parole system will provide an opportunity for rehabilitated offenders to reintegrate into society and become productive citizens once again. This not only benefits the individuals but also contributes to the overall safety and well-being of our communities."The parole system will be managed by the State Parole Board, which will assess inmates based on factors such as good conduct, self-discipline, and responsibility before granting supervised release.Parole does not equate to a full pardon but is a conditional release where the individual must follow set rules. Violations of parole conditions could result in the parolee being sent back to prison to complete their sentence.Experts from Namibia, Zambia, and human rights organizations have pledged support for Zimbabwe's transition to a parole-based correctional system."We are convinced that Zimbabwe can implement the parole system, and we are ready to assist in the implementation process," said Emilige von Zly from Namibia's Correctional Service.One participant at the engagement expressed optimism: "I am eager to apply the knowledge gained from this engagement to help establish an effective parole system in our country. I am confident that it will have a positive impact on our correctional system as a whole."While the State Parole Board will handle most cases, early releases can also be approved by the President, the Commissioner-General of Prisons, or the Minister responsible for prisons and correctional services.As Zimbabwe moves towards implementing the parole system, authorities believe it will not only ease congestion in prisons but also provide inmates with a structured path to rehabilitation and reintegration into society.