SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the European Union (EU) have signed eight financing agreements worth €163.9 million to enhance cooperation in areas such as peace and security, climate change, trade, and investment. The agreements were finalized during the SADC-EU partnership ministerial dialogue held at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, reaffirming both parties' commitment to regional development and stability.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers and Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Professor Amon Murwira, emphasized the significance of the funding in advancing SADC's regional integration agenda. He said the dialogue remains an essential platform for deliberating on global, continental, and regional issues, as well as major economic and political factors that impact development cooperation. Murwira confirmed that the funding would support initiatives under the Multi-Annual Indicative Programme (MPI) and the Support to SADC Secretariat Programme (SSA). The financial support will be directed towards peace and security efforts, trade in services, market access, and institutional capacity building.

Representing the EU, Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Radoslaw Sikorski, highlighted the importance of the dialogue in reinforcing relations between SADC and the European Union. He said the EU remains a reliable and credible partner for Africa and is committed to strengthening its engagement in the region. Sikorski noted that the agreements come at a crucial time when both parties need to collaborate in tackling global and regional challenges. He also expressed the EU's concern over the El Niño-induced drought affecting parts of southern Africa, stating that the situation is being closely monitored to determine how best to provide support.

The SADC-EU Political Dialogue was first launched at the SADC-EU Ministerial Conference in Berlin, Germany, in 1994. Since then, both parties have continued to work together in strengthening economic, security, and trade relations. The latest financing agreements are expected to enhance regional integration, boost economic resilience, and contribute to long-term stability in Southern Africa.

Source - zbc
