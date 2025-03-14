Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The image of tourists lying inside potholes on what is reportedly the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road has sparked amusement on social media, but it also highlights a troubling reality: the dire state of one of Zimbabwe's most important highways.While the photos may be seen as humorous, they underscore the urgent need for road rehabilitation. The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road is a vital route for both local and international travelers, serving as a gateway to Victoria Falls - one of the country's premier tourist attractions. However, its poor condition not only damages Zimbabwe's image but also poses serious risks to motorists and tourists alike. Potholes are more than just an inconvenience; they are a real danger that can cause accidents, damage vehicles, and even result in fatalities.For a country that relies heavily on tourism as a key revenue source, the state of this road is a major obstacle to economic growth. The fact that visitors are using potholes as photo props should be seen as a wake-up call rather than a joke. It reflects a broader issue of infrastructure neglect in Zimbabwe, where roads are essential to economic activity, investment, and development. A failing road network discourages business growth and affects the movement of goods, services, and people.The Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road is a prime example of how infrastructure decay can undermine national progress. Despite government announcements last year about a partnership with Bitumen World to rehabilitate the Beitbridge-Victoria Falls Highway under a build, operate, and transfer model, progress has been painfully slow. The longer authorities delay urgent repairs, the greater the risks to lives and livelihoods.Immediate action is required to address the potholes and make the road safe for all users. This is no longer a matter for discussion but a crisis that demands practical solutions. Fixing this highway is not just about improving transportation; it is about restoring confidence in Zimbabwe's ability to maintain infrastructure and support its tourism sector.The viral image of tourists posing in potholes may have caught the world's attention for its novelty, but it should serve as a catalyst for change. Zimbabwe cannot afford to let its roads become a global laughingstock. Instead, this moment should push authorities to prioritize infrastructure development and ensure that the country's roads are no longer a source of embarrassment, but a sign of progress and national pride.