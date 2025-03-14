Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
Some members of the Khumalo family have approached the High Court of Zimbabwe to challenge the appointment of Zanele Khumalo as Regent Chief Mabhikwa. The dispute follows her introduction ceremony last Friday at the Chief Mabhikwa homestead in Jotsholo, where she was designated to act as regent for Wayne Makhosemvelo Khumalo, the nine-year-old son of the late Chief Vusumuzi Khumalo, until he comes of age at 18.

Chief Vusumuzi Khumalo passed away in 2022 following a road accident along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway. His succession has since become a contentious issue, with 32 family members, including John Khumalo - who had assumed leadership after Vusumuzi's death - filing a legal challenge against Zanele's appointment.

Court documents indicate that the application names several respondents, including the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, the President of the National Council of Chiefs, the Chairperson of the Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and Zanele Khumalo. The family argues that Zanele’s selection was "unprocedural" and that John Khumalo was unfairly removed from his role.

They allege that the process was biased and failed to adhere to the traditions of the Mlonyeni-Khumalo-Mabhikwa clan. In their court submission, they cite "illegality, irrationality, and procedural impropriety" in the selection process, further claiming that the Chief Nkalakatha-led delegation had conflicts of interest and overlooked crucial considerations.

"The decisions of the first, second, third, and fifth respondents are reviewable at law on the grounds of illegality, irrationality, and procedural impropriety," the application states. "There was bias and a conflict of interest by the Chief Nkalakatha-led delegation."

Additionally, the applicants argue that the process was conducted in bad faith, relied on incorrect information, and failed to provide proper documentation, including meeting minutes, undermining the legitimate expectations of the clan.

In response, the family members are demanding that the President of the National Council of Chiefs, through the Matabeleland North Provincial Assembly of Chiefs, organize a fresh consultation meeting to select a suitable regent in line with the Traditional Leaders Act and the customs of the Mlonyeni-Khumalo clan. They insist that Zanele Khumalo, along with the chiefs involved in the disputed process, should be excluded from this meeting.

The case now awaits a court ruling, which could set a precedent in the handling of traditional leadership succession disputes in Zimbabwe.

Source - cite

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

8 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

9 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

9 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

9 hrs ago | 148 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

11 hrs ago | 546 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

11 hrs ago | 52 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

11 hrs ago | 135 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

11 hrs ago | 69 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

11 hrs ago | 41 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Dealers lace biscuits with drugs

11 hrs ago | 133 Views

US expels 'race-baiting' South African ambassador

11 hrs ago | 432 Views

Regime change Khama refused entry into Angola

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chiwenga reeks of cruelty, says Mutsvangwa

11 hrs ago | 653 Views

'Do side hustles,' Mark Ngwazi encourages musicians

14 Mar 2025 at 19:56hrs | 322 Views

Zimbabwe

14 Mar 2025 at 19:46hrs | 312 Views

POSB starts selling Belarus tractors

14 Mar 2025 at 17:28hrs | 910 Views

South Africa blackmailed on United States consulate in Johannesburg

14 Mar 2025 at 13:27hrs | 1415 Views

Blessed Mhlanga docket classified as security record

14 Mar 2025 at 10:57hrs | 947 Views

Chief dies in fatal accident on Harare-Mutare highway

14 Mar 2025 at 10:45hrs | 1675 Views

Mnangagwa's 2030 now a 'national security risk'

14 Mar 2025 at 07:08hrs | 2432 Views

Zimbabwean who crossed twice illegally from Canada into Washington State

14 Mar 2025 at 07:04hrs | 1897 Views

Obert Gutu urges humane handling of vendors' crisis

14 Mar 2025 at 07:02hrs | 2407 Views

Zinara, villagers on collision course over trenches

14 Mar 2025 at 06:58hrs | 678 Views

Desperate Measures: Burglar Begs for Jail Cell, Citing Bus Fare Woes

14 Mar 2025 at 06:56hrs | 1193 Views

Bulawayo reveals road rehabilitation plan

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 1328 Views

Blessed Mhlanga back in court

14 Mar 2025 at 06:52hrs | 280 Views

Tshabangu withdraws urgent High Court application against recall

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 765 Views

Bosso sweat over injuries

14 Mar 2025 at 06:50hrs | 115 Views

Nees challenges Kadewere after dropping him from Warriors

14 Mar 2025 at 06:49hrs | 244 Views

Zimbabwe govt to regulate AI use

14 Mar 2025 at 06:48hrs | 222 Views

Chinese national acquitted for attempted murder

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 342 Views

17 countries, 24 foreign exhibitors for ZITF

14 Mar 2025 at 06:47hrs | 114 Views

Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road truck stops, a haven for prostitution

14 Mar 2025 at 06:46hrs | 426 Views

Muchinguri-Kashiri warns ED2030 runners

14 Mar 2025 at 06:44hrs | 653 Views

Critical evaluation of the South Africa's 2025 Budget effect on the property market

14 Mar 2025 at 06:43hrs | 50 Views

Venders4ED now crocodile's prey

13 Mar 2025 at 16:38hrs | 964 Views