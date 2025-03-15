Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe drafting new social media regulation law

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The Zimbabwean government is drafting new legislation to regulate social media use, aiming to curb the spread of misinformation, tackle ghost accounts, and prevent activities that could destabilize the country. Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere confirmed the move while speaking at a "Ministers Meet the Media" event last week.

Dr. Muswere noted that while social media provides a platform for engagement, it is increasingly being exploited by "cashvists" and keyboard warriors to undermine national interests. He expressed concern over the rise of anonymous accounts spreading falsehoods and misleading information.

"Social media is not properly governed, and this has led to a situation where people are chasing shadows—shadows that have no meaning; shadows run by ghost accounts operated by individuals seeking to demonize their own country," he said.

He further accused some individuals, including former journalists, of transforming into paid activists who use digital platforms to push political agendas without fact-checking their claims.

Dr. Muswere emphasized that the proposed legislation would introduce accountability measures to ensure responsible use of social media. "Part of our responsibility as a ministry is to ensure that social media is governed effectively," he said. "We are preparing new legislation to regulate these platforms and hold users accountable."

He urged journalists to adhere to ethical reporting standards and verify information through official government sources, stating that the media plays a vital role in shaping the country's development agenda.

The planned regulation aligns Zimbabwe with global efforts to introduce laws governing digital spaces and preventing cybercrime. Countries such as South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States have implemented similar measures. South Africa's Cybercrimes Act addresses social media use and online offences, while the UK's Computer Misuse Act (1990) and the US's Digital Millennium Copyright Act provide frameworks for cybersecurity regulation.

Zimbabwe has already taken steps toward digital governance with the enactment of the Data Protection Act in 2021, which regulates cybercrime investigations, electronic evidence collection, and the lawful use of digital technologies.

The proposed law is expected to spark debate, with critics likely to question its impact on freedom of expression and access to information. However, the government insists that the primary objective is to ensure a responsible and accountable digital environment.

Source - The Sunday Mail

