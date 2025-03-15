Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF warns members

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF has vowed to take disciplinary action against party members who use social media to attack its leadership or undermine the party's integrity, a senior official has warned.

Speaking at a Special Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chinhoyi, Politburo member and Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi cautioned officials against the misuse of digital platforms, emphasizing the need for unity and discipline within the party.

The meeting also reaffirmed Mashonaland West province's full support for resolution number one from the ZANU-PF 2024 National People's Conference, which calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030.

Ziyambi expressed concern over a small faction of party members using social media to spread divisive messages and attack the Presidium.

"The President has always adhered to constitutional mandates," he said. "It is the grassroots party officials who are advocating his continued stay in office until 2030. We have observed with deep concern the proliferation of messages on social media instigating division and attacking our leadership."

He warned that the party would not tolerate members who use digital platforms to spread hate speech or incite violence, adding that ZANU-PF is in the process of formulating a social media policy to ensure responsible use among its members.

"The party will not hesitate to expel members who attack its leaders," Ziyambi said. "As a party, we are working diligently to establish a social media policy that will guide our members on the responsible use of social media."

He also referenced the ongoing case involving Alfa Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who is facing charges of inciting public violence. Mhlanga allegedly recorded and uploaded a video of rogue war veteran Blessed Geza making inflammatory remarks against the country's leadership and calling for an insurrection.

"It is irresponsible for any journalist to foster panic and uncertainty," Ziyambi said. "The law will act decisively against the broadcasting of incitement and violent messages."

He added that spreading messages that incite violence violates the Data Protection Act, a law Mhlanga is alleged to have breached.

"This kind of behavior is not only dangerous but also poses a threat to our nation's stability and economic progress. No sovereign nation would permit calls for violent uprisings against its leaders."

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka announced a strategic initiative to raise a US$5 million war chest to support various party activities.

"We must rally behind our leadership's vision to solidify the party's financial foundation," she said.

Additionally, she confirmed the expulsion of Blessed Geza from the party following his public outburst against the leadership.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

4 hrs ago | 19 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe drafting new social media regulation law

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

17 hrs ago | 840 Views

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

18 hrs ago | 2468 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

19 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

20 hrs ago | 468 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

20 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

20 hrs ago | 5363 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 755 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

23 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

15 Mar 2025 at 12:50hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

15 Mar 2025 at 12:30hrs | 6504 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

15 Mar 2025 at 12:01hrs | 181 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 4592 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 238 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

15 Mar 2025 at 11:18hrs | 782 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 212 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

15 Mar 2025 at 10:19hrs | 375 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

15 Mar 2025 at 10:17hrs | 717 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

15 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 577 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 166 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 88 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 52 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 119 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

15 Mar 2025 at 10:09hrs | 272 Views