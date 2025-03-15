Zanu-PF warns members

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF has vowed to take disciplinary action against party members who use social media to attack its leadership or undermine the party's integrity, a senior official has warned.Speaking at a Special Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chinhoyi, Politburo member and Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi cautioned officials against the misuse of digital platforms, emphasizing the need for unity and discipline within the party.The meeting also reaffirmed Mashonaland West province's full support for resolution number one from the ZANU-PF 2024 National People's Conference, which calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030.Ziyambi expressed concern over a small faction of party members using social media to spread divisive messages and attack the Presidium."The President has always adhered to constitutional mandates," he said. "It is the grassroots party officials who are advocating his continued stay in office until 2030. We have observed with deep concern the proliferation of messages on social media instigating division and attacking our leadership."He warned that the party would not tolerate members who use digital platforms to spread hate speech or incite violence, adding that ZANU-PF is in the process of formulating a social media policy to ensure responsible use among its members."The party will not hesitate to expel members who attack its leaders," Ziyambi said. "As a party, we are working diligently to establish a social media policy that will guide our members on the responsible use of social media."He also referenced the ongoing case involving Alfa Media Holdings journalist Blessed Mhlanga, who is facing charges of inciting public violence. Mhlanga allegedly recorded and uploaded a video of rogue war veteran Blessed Geza making inflammatory remarks against the country's leadership and calling for an insurrection."It is irresponsible for any journalist to foster panic and uncertainty," Ziyambi said. "The law will act decisively against the broadcasting of incitement and violent messages."He added that spreading messages that incite violence violates the Data Protection Act, a law Mhlanga is alleged to have breached."This kind of behavior is not only dangerous but also poses a threat to our nation's stability and economic progress. No sovereign nation would permit calls for violent uprisings against its leaders."Meanwhile, ZANU-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka announced a strategic initiative to raise a US$5 million war chest to support various party activities."We must rally behind our leadership's vision to solidify the party's financial foundation," she said.Additionally, she confirmed the expulsion of Blessed Geza from the party following his public outburst against the leadership.