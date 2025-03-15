Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province concluded a thrilling Baker's Inn National Association of Secondary School Heads Inter-District Athletics Championships at White City Stadium on Friday, showcasing exceptional talent and fierce competition among young athletes.The two-day event, held on Thursday and Friday, served as a crucial selection platform for the provincial team set to compete at the inter-provincial championships next month.Mzilikazi District emerged as the overall champions, securing an impressive haul of 39 gold, 32 silver, and 28 bronze medals. They were followed closely by Reigate District, which claimed 22 gold, 27 silver, and 19 bronze medals, while Khami District finished third with 19 gold, 23 silver, and 26 bronze medals. Bulawayo Central took fourth place, securing 14 gold, eight silver, and eight bronze medals.The championship featured top-tier performances, especially in the short-distance events. The Under-20 boys' 100m race saw Reigate District's Methembe Tshuma dominate with a winning time of 10.46 seconds, ahead of Makhosi Sibanda from Mzilikazi (10.64s) and Prince Moyo from Reigate (10.84s). Tshuma further solidified his prowess by clinching gold in the 200m final with a time of 21.38 seconds, while Moyo followed in 22.49 seconds.Sibanda claimed victory in the 400m race with a strong finish of 49.22 seconds, showcasing his versatility across multiple distances. Meanwhile, Dumisani Mbonqane from Reigate emerged as the Under-20 boys' 800m champion with a time of 1:58.91.Among the female athletes, Angeline Mkaratigwa of Mzilikazi District shone in the Under-20 100m final, winning gold with a time of 12.77 seconds. Rejoice Dlodlo of Reigate finished second in 13.01 seconds, while Remoneile Sebata of Bulawayo Central claimed third place in 13.19 seconds.In the long-distance events, Tinashe Mpofu of Reigate clinched gold in the Under-20 boys' 10,000m with a commendable time of 34 minutes. Meanwhile, Tawananyasha Mukarati from Imbizo District stood out in the Under-18 boys' 100m, clocking 10.94 seconds to secure first place.The overall team standings saw Mzilikazi District claim the top position with 39 gold, 32 silver, and 28 bronze medals. Reigate followed with 22 gold, 27 silver, and 19 bronze medals, while Khami secured third place with 19 gold, 23 silver, and 26 bronze medals. Bulawayo Central and Imbizo District also delivered strong performances, rounding out the top five teams.The competition served as a preparatory event for the upcoming national championships at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, scheduled for April 1-4. Head of athletics in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, emphasized the high level of competition and stringent selection criteria, stating that only medal hopefuls would make the provincial team for the nationals.Baker's Inn Sales and Distribution regional manager, Raymond Maqethuka Dube, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the Bulawayo team, pledging sponsorship up to the Bindura finals. He highlighted that their partnership with the province has yielded positive results, with four athletes from Team Bulawayo securing U.S. scholarships through their exceptional performances.With promising talent on display and strong corporate backing, the Bulawayo athletics team is poised for a competitive outing at the national championships in Bindura.