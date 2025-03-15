Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mzilikazi win Bulawayo inter-district competition

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province concluded a thrilling Baker's Inn National Association of Secondary School Heads Inter-District Athletics Championships at White City Stadium on Friday, showcasing exceptional talent and fierce competition among young athletes.

The two-day event, held on Thursday and Friday, served as a crucial selection platform for the provincial team set to compete at the inter-provincial championships next month.

Mzilikazi District emerged as the overall champions, securing an impressive haul of 39 gold, 32 silver, and 28 bronze medals. They were followed closely by Reigate District, which claimed 22 gold, 27 silver, and 19 bronze medals, while Khami District finished third with 19 gold, 23 silver, and 26 bronze medals. Bulawayo Central took fourth place, securing 14 gold, eight silver, and eight bronze medals.

The championship featured top-tier performances, especially in the short-distance events. The Under-20 boys' 100m race saw Reigate District's Methembe Tshuma dominate with a winning time of 10.46 seconds, ahead of Makhosi Sibanda from Mzilikazi (10.64s) and Prince Moyo from Reigate (10.84s). Tshuma further solidified his prowess by clinching gold in the 200m final with a time of 21.38 seconds, while Moyo followed in 22.49 seconds.

Sibanda claimed victory in the 400m race with a strong finish of 49.22 seconds, showcasing his versatility across multiple distances. Meanwhile, Dumisani Mbonqane from Reigate emerged as the Under-20 boys' 800m champion with a time of 1:58.91.

Among the female athletes, Angeline Mkaratigwa of Mzilikazi District shone in the Under-20 100m final, winning gold with a time of 12.77 seconds. Rejoice Dlodlo of Reigate finished second in 13.01 seconds, while Remoneile Sebata of Bulawayo Central claimed third place in 13.19 seconds.

In the long-distance events, Tinashe Mpofu of Reigate clinched gold in the Under-20 boys' 10,000m with a commendable time of 34 minutes. Meanwhile, Tawananyasha Mukarati from Imbizo District stood out in the Under-18 boys' 100m, clocking 10.94 seconds to secure first place.

The overall team standings saw Mzilikazi District claim the top position with 39 gold, 32 silver, and 28 bronze medals. Reigate followed with 22 gold, 27 silver, and 19 bronze medals, while Khami secured third place with 19 gold, 23 silver, and 26 bronze medals. Bulawayo Central and Imbizo District also delivered strong performances, rounding out the top five teams.

The competition served as a preparatory event for the upcoming national championships at Chipadze Stadium in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, scheduled for April 1-4. Head of athletics in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu, emphasized the high level of competition and stringent selection criteria, stating that only medal hopefuls would make the provincial team for the nationals.

Baker's Inn Sales and Distribution regional manager, Raymond Maqethuka Dube, reaffirmed the company's commitment to supporting the Bulawayo team, pledging sponsorship up to the Bindura finals. He highlighted that their partnership with the province has yielded positive results, with four athletes from Team Bulawayo securing U.S. scholarships through their exceptional performances.

With promising talent on display and strong corporate backing, the Bulawayo athletics team is poised for a competitive outing at the national championships in Bindura.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments

Inyathi plot fo sale


Must Read

Mutsvangwa launches unrestrained attack on Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZLWVA endorses Chiwenga

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Naked granny (96) raped

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Mnangagwa's haemorrhaging economy scares professionals,' Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zanu-PF suspensions linked to fight for province's top post

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga, Mutsvangwa feud rocks Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Bulawayo seeks more land to bury its dead

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Gateway car driver denied bail in robbery case

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Sect leader in trouble for sex with minor

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Delays in hearings over Gukurahundi irk chiefs

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo faces delays in infrastructure projects

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Hubby accused of stealing wife's panties

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Victim begs rapist to wear a condom

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Burglar begs magistrate to send him to jail

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Gwanda shuts down crime infested youth centre

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Plumtree villagers steal from malayitsha

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe to reform electricity pricing

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Businessman dupes investor of US$48k in toilets deal

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

BCC dithers on vendors

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Fresh wrangle rattles Mabhikwa chieftaincy

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe to slash taxes and fees

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF warns members

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe drafting new social media regulation law

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Khumalo family challenges appointment of regent Chief Mabhikwa in Court

16 hrs ago | 837 Views

Tourists highlight Zimbabwe's road crisis with viral pothole photo

18 hrs ago | 2445 Views

SADC and EU strengthen ties with €163.9 million financing agreements

18 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe to introduce parole system to ease prison overcrowding

20 hrs ago | 465 Views

The rise of female maskandi artists in Zimbabwe: A call to action

20 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe introduces easy WhatsApp-based upgrade for plastic driver's licence

20 hrs ago | 5299 Views

Zimbabwean national kidnaps Portuguese businessman in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 755 Views

Book Review | Odyssey of Liberation: A Memoir of a Rebel Advocate

23 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars shine bright against Zwigananda FC

15 Mar 2025 at 12:50hrs | 439 Views

Zimbabwe included in proposed U.S. travel ban list

15 Mar 2025 at 12:30hrs | 6489 Views

Zimbabwe asset management landscape shifting

15 Mar 2025 at 12:01hrs | 181 Views

Zimbabwe, Botswana border impasse rages on

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 4575 Views

Makomo set to bounce back from curatorship

15 Mar 2025 at 11:58hrs | 238 Views

Military Police exposes ZRP investigations

15 Mar 2025 at 11:18hrs | 781 Views

Brito still loves Bosso despite Fifa scandal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:28hrs | 212 Views

Axed Zanu-PF members pledge unwavering loyalty to party

15 Mar 2025 at 10:19hrs | 373 Views

Chief tells Minister to 'speak our local language'

15 Mar 2025 at 10:17hrs | 716 Views

Bulawayo City Council approves free use of venues for half marathon

15 Mar 2025 at 10:13hrs | 572 Views

Police vow enforcement against all illegal vendors

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 166 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:12hrs | 88 Views

Directors of unregistered voluntary organisation face fresh charges

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 52 Views

SA jails two Zimbabweans over R8m counterfeit goods deal

15 Mar 2025 at 10:10hrs | 119 Views

Slain cop's daughter pens emotional letter

15 Mar 2025 at 10:09hrs | 271 Views