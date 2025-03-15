Highlanders surrender 2-goal lead

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Greenfuel FC 2-2 HighlandersHighlanders FC suffered a heartbreaking last-minute equalizer as they surrendered a 2-0 first-half lead to settle for a 2-2 draw against Greenfuel FC in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Greenfuel Arena yesterday.The visitors started strongly, displaying clinical efficiency in the early stages. They capitalized on Greenfuel's defensive lapses, with Prince Ndlovu opening the scoring inside four minutes after receiving a well-placed pass from Brighton Ncube.Highlanders doubled their lead in the 24th minute when Ndlovu turned provider, delivering a precise cross after being gifted possession by Greenfuel captain Honest Moyo. Reason Sibanda met the cross with a header into an open net, leaving the hosts stunned.Despite falling behind, Greenfuel gradually gained control, creating chances and forcing Highlanders goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi into making crucial saves to maintain the lead going into halftime.The hosts continued their momentum in the second half, and their persistence paid off just four minutes after the restart. First-half substitute Washington Mapuwa timed his run perfectly to beat the offside trap and slotted home a goal following an assist from Perfect Chikwende.Highlanders seemed poised to hold onto their lead, but deep into injury time, Pitisi's slip while attempting a quick clearance proved costly. Substitute Ronald Chitiyo capitalized on the blunder, calmly finishing to complete Greenfuel's dramatic comeback and salvage a point.Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was left frustrated at the final whistle, lamenting another missed opportunity to secure an away victory."It's a very painful draw. I would say it's two points dropped. Two big mistakes in three games from a goalkeeper that has been with the national team are unexpected, but we understand it was not his intention. It's still early in the season, and we hope to learn from this. However, it will be painful if such mistakes cost us the championship," Kaindu said.Meanwhile, Greenfuel coach Taurai Mangwiro expressed pride in his team's resilience and determination to maintain their unbeaten home record."We had to dig deep to rescue a point, and I want to give my boys credit for the resilience they showed. The strength and belief that we don't lose at home carried us through," Mangwiro said.The result marks the second consecutive season that Greenfuel has denied Highlanders a win with a last-minute equalizer, following last year's 1-1 draw under similar circumstances.