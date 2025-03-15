BCC reduces parking exemption hours for senior citizens

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The City of Bulawayo has announced a reduction in monthly parking exemption hours for senior citizens, citing financial losses exceeding US$119,000 from the initiative last year. As a result, the exemption benefit has been decreased from 25 hours to 10 hours per month.The parking exemption for senior citizens, introduced in June 2023 by the City of Bulawayo in partnership with Tendy Three Investments (TTI), was meant to honor residents aged 70 and above for their contributions to the city's growth and development.According to a recent council report, 1,332 senior citizens initially registered their vehicles for the benefit, but analysis showed that the majority (62%) utilized only 0-10 hours per month, while just 12% used the full 21-25 hours. This prompted the council to revise the allocation to 10 hours per month as a cost-containment measure.“This was a cost containment strategy aimed at reducing the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) burden. An advertisement was placed informing residents of the change and urging them to renew their applications by February 28, 2025. A total of US$119,134 was revenue lost by the council due to the city's CSR, with 70% of this amount retained by TTI to cover costs,” reads the report.Following the 2025 renewal period, 1,351 vehicles had been registered under the exemption scheme. The latest parking trends in January 2025 showed that most beneficiaries used only half of their allocated 10 hours.Councillors, in debating the motion, supported the reduction of parking hours, citing concerns over significant revenue losses from the exemption.Meanwhile, the local authority is also considering revising parking fees in the city's periphery following complaints from motorists. Concerns have been raised that all parking bays within the city are charged the same rate, prompting calls for differential pricing.“The Town Clerk, Mr. Christopher Dube, informed the Finance and Development Committee that there had been complaints regarding the administration of the parking system, particularly that all parking bays were charged the same amount. Motorists felt the council had not been fair in its pricing and requested adjustments,” the report stated.Dube warned that without such changes, motorists might avoid parking in central areas and occupy spaces meant for businesses. He emphasized the need to charge lower fees for parking bays at the city's periphery to encourage balanced usage.Financial reports indicate that in January 2025, parking management collected US$101,526 after converting all currencies into USD.